In a recent World Athletics feature, “Inside Track,” the enduring question of which Usain Bolt record will fall first was spotlighted. Bolt himself, when asked, responded with humor, “Not worried about none of them,” before laughing.

Usain Bolt expressed uncertainty but suggested, “I think the 100m is going to be harder to break. It’s quicker, and if you make a mistake, you won’t get it. It’s more technical, so maybe the 100m will last longer.”

Richard Thompson on Usain Bolt’s 100m Record: ‘Almost Impossible to Break’

Trinidad and Tobago sprinter Richard Thompson, Olympic silver medalist behind Bolt at Beijing 2008, shared his thoughts: “No one is touching that 100m world record for a very long time. Two men ran 9.69 and their bodies fell apart after. 9.58 seems almost impossible.” He referred to Jamaican Yohan Blake and Tyson Gay, who clocked 9.96 seconds, Blake in Lausanne 2012 with a -0.1 wind and Gay in Shanghai 2009 with a +2.0m/s wind.

Former Antigua and Barbuda sprinter Daniel Bailey, a former training partner of Bolt in Kingston, simply said, “None at the moment.”

A fan, LJ, commented, “You all realize Bolt set those records across eight rounds? What if he had only six rounds? Or ran in a different stadium, as Berlin was considered a ‘slow track’? What if he was serious about training 365 days a year? Considering his training habits and partying, I believe Bolt’s personal bests are soft.”

These insights from athletes and fans alike spark intriguing discussions about the longevity of Bolt’s iconic records.

____________________________________________________________

Help us hit 100,000 subscribers on TrackalertsTV! 🌟 Subscribe, like, and share to fuel your track and field passion. Follow us @trackalerts on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram for the latest. Join our athletics family and comment below! 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️💬 Share your thoughts at [email protected]. #Trackalerts #JoinUs #AthleticsCommunity