Spanish Town, St. Catherine, is gearing up for an exciting day of athletics as the JAAA PUMA Fuller-Anderson Development Meet moved to GC Foster College on Saturday, January 13, 2023.

This event, hosted for many years at Kirkvine Sports Club in Manchester, is expected to draw a host of junior and senior athletes showcasing their skills in various track and field events.

The development meet, a key fixture in the Jamaican athletics calendar, provides a competitive platform for male and female junior athletes across various disciplines.

Junior participants will compete in events such as the 200-meter, 400-meter, 800-meter, 5000-meter, and 3000-meter open races, as well as the long jump. Senior athletes will compete in the 60-meter sprint and 60-meter hurdles events.

Detailed event information is available for interested participants and spectators on entryformsja.com.

Spanish Town Braces for Athletics Extravaganza at JAAA PUMA Fuller-Anderson Development Meet

To accommodate a wide range of athletes, the organizers have set the entry fees at Eleven Thousand Dollars ($11,000) for single-gender teams and Thirteen Thousand Dollars ($13,000) for Co-Ed teams. Individual athletes can also participate by paying an entry fee of One Thousand Dollars ($1,000). The deadline for registration is on January 8, 2024, allowing ample time for athletes to sign up for their desired events.

The meet is more than just a competition; it’s a concerted effort by the organizers to nurture the burgeoning talent in Jamaican athletics. This event is an essential stepping stone for athletes who aspire to reach new heights in their sporting careers.

To further shed light on the upcoming meet and address any queries, a press conference has been scheduled for Friday, January 5, 2034, at the G.C Foster College Boardroom. The conference, set for 11:00 p.m., will provide insights into the event’s preparations and what the attendees can expect on the day of the meet.

The JAAA/PUMA Fuller-Anderson Development Meet is not just a competition; it’s a celebration of the rich heritage and bright future of Jamaican athletics. This event is poised to be a gathering of the nation’s emerging athletic talents, ready to dazzle the spectators with their speed, strength, and agility.

____________________________________________________________

