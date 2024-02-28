The World Athletics Council has announced Beijing, China, as the host city for the 2027 World Athletics Championships. This significant decision was reached during the 234th World Athletics Council Meeting in Glasgow, just before the commencement of the World Athletics Indoor Championships.

Beijing, which previously hosted the championships in 2015, is set to welcome the global track and field community once again. ALSO READ: No More Waiting: World Athletics Championships in Athletics to Be Annual Affair from 2025

Sebastian Coe Announces Beijing as Host City for 2027 World Athletics Championships

Sebastian Coe, President of World Athletics, highlighted the strategic selection of host cities in recent years, with the championships being awarded to the world’s largest economies. “With the announcement of China as our next host, our last four World Athletics Championships have now been awarded to the world’s four largest economies; the USA (Oregon), the EU (Budapest), Japan (Tokyo) and China (Beijing),” Coe stated, underscoring the global appeal and economic significance of the event.

In a related development, the Italian athletics federation FIDAL has officially withdrawn Rome’s bid to host the championships. The withdrawal was communicated through a letter to Sebastian Coe, with a copy sent to Antti Pihlakoski, the chairman of the Evaluation Commission. This move clears the way for Beijing’s uncontested selection as the host for the 2027 World Athletics Championships, setting the stage for another landmark event in the world of athletics.

