The 116th edition of the Millrose Games, renowned as the world’s premier indoor track and field event, is set to captivate audiences on Sunday, February 11, 2024, at the Nike Track & Field Center at The Armory in New York.

Anticipation is building as the event promises a lineup of global athletics superstars. Among the early confirmations:

Nuguse, Kerr, and Williams to Star at Upcoming Millrose Games

Yared Nuguse, the American record holder, returns to defend his title in the Wanamaker Mile. Last year, he clocked an exceptional 3:47.38, placing him second in the global all-time list. With his sights now set on Yomif Kejelcha’s indoor world record of 3:47.01, Nuguse’s appearance is eagerly awaited.

Josh Kerr, reigning 1500m world champion, is aiming to extend his success to the two-mile race. Kerr, who set a meet and facility record in the 3000m at last year’s Millrose Games, is poised for another stellar performance. He could potentially challenge Mo Farah’s world record of 8:03.40.

Danielle Williams, the Jamaican hurdle sensation and 2023 World Champion in the 100m hurdles, will lead the field in the 60m hurdles. A two-time world champion, Williams is known for her prowess in hurdle events.

In field events, Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine will feature in the high jump. Mahuchikh, the current world champion with a rich medal history, also holds the Ukrainian national records both indoors and outdoors.

More athlete announcements are expected in the upcoming weeks, adding to the excitement. The Millrose Games, a World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meet, is set to showcase a blend of Olympians and world champions across various levels, from youth to professional.

Millrose Games tickets can be purchased at https://www.millrosegames.org/

The Armory hosts more than 100 track & field meets throughout the indoor season and for more information on all Armory Track events, visit https://www.armorytrack.com and https://www.armory.nyc