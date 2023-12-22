American sprint sensation Noah Lyles has etched his name in the annals of track and field history, surpassing the legendary Usain Bolt in a significant record. This season, Lyles achieved an extraordinary feat by adding six sub-20-second finishes in the 200m to his already impressive tally, bringing his total to 39.

This achievement eclipses Usain Bolt’s record of 34 and solidifies Noah Lyles’ status as the athlete with the most 200m races completed under the 20-second mark.

Lyles’ dominance in the 200m has been unparalleled in recent years, consistently finishing races under 20 seconds and maintaining an unbeaten streak in his specialist event. His prowess was on full display earlier in 2023 when he clocked a blistering 19.51 seconds in the 200m finals at the World Championships, successfully defending his title. This victory marked his third World Championship win in the event, positioning him ahead of renowned sprinters Michael Johnson and Calvin Smith, and second only to Bolt.

A New Era in Sprinting: Noah Lyles Tops Usain Bolt’s Record

The 2023 Budapest World Athletics Championships witnessed Lyles achieve the coveted sprint treble, securing gold in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay. He became the first sprinter to accomplish this since Bolt in 2015, underscoring his extraordinary talent and versatility on the track.

Lyles’ impact extends beyond his athletic achievements, mirroring the global popularity once enjoyed by Bolt. He’s not only focused on sprinting but also on transcending the sport. His endeavors off the track, including his notable appearances at high-profile events like the Met Gala and Paris Fashion Week, alongside his unique fashion choices and bold statements, underscore his influence and appeal that reach far beyond the realms of track and field. Noah Lyles isn’t just a sprinter; he’s a sports icon redefining what it means to be an athlete in the modern era.

