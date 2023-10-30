Share the News: Tap to Share

The 2024 World Athletics Indoor Tour is set to make history with its first-ever Gold-level meeting in Asia, part of a jam-packed schedule featuring more than 50 events spanning 20 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia. With three months to go, the tour has announced its scoring disciplines and confirmed that, for the second consecutive year, the series will feature over 50 meetings.

Starting its ninth season in Pamplona, Spain, on 29 December, the tour will conclude in Rouen, France, on 24 February. The Gold-level series will kick off in Astana, Kazakhstan, on 27 January and will culminate in Madrid, Spain, on 23 February. ALSO READ: Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek Lead Charge to Dethrone Jamaica’s 4x200m Record

In a change of format, athletes’ top three performances will count towards their overall point tally. The athlete amassing the most points in each scoring discipline will not only earn a USD $10,000 bonus but will also be offered a wildcard entry into the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow.

Big money for World Athletics Indoor Tour

Scoring disciplines for the 2024 Gold-level events will include the women’s 400m, 1500m, 60m hurdles, high jump, and long jump, and for the men, the 60m, 800m, 3000m/5000m, pole vault, triple jump, and shot put.

Prize money at the Gold-level events has been set at a minimum of USD $7,000 for each individual discipline, including USD $3,000 for the winner. Meanwhile, Silver-level meetings will award at least USD $30,000 in prize money, respecting gender equality and distributing at least USD $4,000 per discipline. Bronze-level meetings will offer at least USD $12,000, with each discipline rewarding a minimum of USD $2,500.

The expansion of the tour, from just seven meetings in 2020 to over 50 this year, highlights the growing interest and investment in indoor athletics, as the sport continues to attract top-tier talent and captivate audiences worldwide.

2024 World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold calendar

27 Jan – Astana Indoor Meet for Amin Tuyakov Prizes, Astana, Kazakhstan

30 Jan – Czech Indoor Gala, Ostrava, Czech Republic

4 Feb – New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, Boston, USA

6 Feb – ORLEN Copernicus Cup, Torun, Poland

10 Feb – Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais ‘Trophée EDF’, Lievin, France

11 Feb – Millrose Games, New York, USA

23 Feb – World Indoor Tour Gold Madrid 2024, Madrid, Spain