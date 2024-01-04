Danielle Williams, Jamaica’s heralded double World 100m hurdles champion, is poised to headline the 60m hurdles at the upcoming Millrose Games in New York on February 11.

Danielle Williams, renowned for her blistering pace and precise technique, is set to face a stellar lineup, including her compatriot Ackera Nugent and the Caribbean’s sprint sensation Devynne Charlton.

The Millrose Games elite field also stars Keni Harrison, the previous record holder for the World 100m hurdles, alongside two-time World Indoor champion Nia Ali. The intense competition will be further heightened by the presence of Tia Jones, Alaysha Johnson, and Masai Russell, all aiming for glory at this year’s WIT Gold event.

Millrose Games Women’s 100m hurdles Line-up

Danielle Williams 🇯🇲

Devynne Charlton 🇧🇸

Nia Ali 🇺🇸

Keni Harrison 🇺🇸

Alaysha Johnson 🇺🇸

Tia Jones 🇺🇸

Masai Russell 🇺🇸

Ackera Nugent 🇯🇲

