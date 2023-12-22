HOUSTON (USA): The Aramco Houston Half Marathon, set for January 14, 2024, has confirmed the participation of two prominent athletes. Hellen Obiri of Kenya, celebrated as both the Boston and NYC Marathon champion, will lead the women’s field.

Joining her in the men’s competition is American standout Galen Rupp. This race marks the first time both runners will compete in the Houston Half.

Obiri, currently residing in Boulder, Colorado, expressed her anticipation for the event. “I know that Houston is a very good race with a fast course,” she said. With her sights set on the Paris Olympics marathon, Obiri, a two-time 5000m World Champion, views participating in half marathons as crucial to her preparation.

Galen Rupp, a two-time Olympic medalist, sees the Houston Half Marathon as a key step in his training for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Marathon in February. Both Obiri and Rupp’s involvement adds significant prestige to the race, drawing attention to what promises to be a highly competitive event.

