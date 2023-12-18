Danielle Williams, the two-time world 100m hurdles champion, is among the headliners for the Millrose Games, a key event in the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting, scheduled for Sunday, February 11, in New York.

The Jamaican hurdler, known for her dominance in indoor events, has a successful track record in New York, having won both her previous indoor appearances. In 2022, she notably held the world indoor leading time of 7.75, positioning her as one of the standout athletes for this year's competition.

Hurdling Star Danielle Williams Takes Center Stage at Millrose Games

Joining Williams for the Millrose Games is Yaroslava Mahuchikh, the world high jump champion both indoors and outdoors. Making her first appearance in New York, the 22-year-old Ukrainian athlete has an indoor personal best of 2.06m, tying her for third on the world indoor all-time list. She concluded her 2023 season with a world-leading performance of 2.03m at the Wanda Diamond League Final in Eugene.

World 1500m champion Josh Kerr is also returning to the Millrose Games, following his meeting record win in the 3000m at the last edition. Kerr, who recently set a personal best in the half marathon, will be competing in the two miles this time around.

Additionally, Yared Nuguse of the USA, the current North American indoor record holder for the Wanamaker Mile, will be contesting the event again. Nuguse, who set an outdoor North American mile record last September, is now aiming for Yomif Kejelcha’s world indoor record.

With these elite athletes lined up, the Millrose Games is shaping up to be a highlight of the indoor season, promising high-caliber performances and intense competition.