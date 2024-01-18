As the Millrose Games, a World Indoor Tour Gold event, approach on February 11, all eyes are on the women’s 60m race, where St. Lucian sprinter Julien Alfred is set to face off against Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith, the world 200m champion from Doha 2019.

Alfred, known for her explosive starts, is stepping into her first full professional season after dominating the US collegiate circuit in 2023. Her showdown with Asher-Smith, a two-time Olympic Games 4x100m bronze medalist celebrated for her incredible speed and technical prowess, is eagerly anticipated.

Asher-Smith, a force to be reckoned with in sprinting, boasts a 100m silver from Doha 2019 and a 200m bronze from Eugene 2022, underlining her elite status in the sport.

Joining this Millrose Games elite matchup is a field of notable international talents.

Jamaican Briana Williams, a rising star in sprinting, and her compatriot Sashalee Forbes, crucial to Jamaica’s 4x100m silver at Budapest 2023, add depth to the competition.

American Tamari Davis, who had a breakout year in 2023, is another athlete to watch. Alongside her, Marybeth Sant-Price, the USA’s world indoor 60m bronze medalist known for her exceptional speed, and Celera Barnes, with a personal best of 7.13 seconds, complete a lineup brimming with talent and promise.

This year’s Millrose Games are set to be a highlight of the indoor season, offering a perfect stage for what promises to be an electrifying and closely contested women’s 60m race.

____________________________________________________________

Help us hit 100,000 subscribers on TrackalertsTV! 🌟 Subscribe, like, and share to fuel your track and field passion. Follow us @trackalerts on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram for the latest. Join our athletics family and comment below! 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️💬 Share your thoughts at [email protected]. #Trackalerts #JoinUs #AthleticsCommunity