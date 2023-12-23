BOULDER (USA): Alicia Monson, who placed fifth in the World 10,000m, is set to open her 2024 season at the Millrose Games (World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold) in New York on February 11, 2024, competing in the 2-mile event.

Alicia Monson to Skip World Indoors and World Cross, Focusing on 10k at US Olympic Trials

In an interview with LetsRun, Alicia Monson revealed that she does not plan to participate in the World Indoor Championships and World Cross Country Championships this year. Her next major competition will be The TEN in San Juan Capistrano on March 16, where she aims to set an American record and break the 30-minute barrier in the 10,000m.

Discussing her strategy for the US Olympic Trials, Alicia Monson stated, “As of right now, we’re thinking of just focusing on the 10k.” This decision reflects Monson’s targeted approach to her athletic career, prioritizing specific events to achieve her ambitious goals.

