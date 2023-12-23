The upcoming 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships, scheduled for March 1-3, 2024, will take center stage at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena, Great Britain. The arena boasts a newly installed grey and red Mondo track, promising a high-quality surface for the world’s top athletes.

2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships: Glasgow Arena Upgraded with Mondo Track

This year’s World Athletics Indoor Championships mark another milestone in the utilization of Mondo tracks, known for their superior performance and athlete-friendly design.

Moreover, five of the seven World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold Level events will be hosted on Mondo surfaces. These events include:

1. Astana Indoor Meet for Amin Tuyakov Prizes at the Track & Field complex QAZAQSTAN in Astana

2. The ORLEN Copernicus Cup at Torun Arena in Poland

3. Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais “Trophee EDF” in Arena Stade Couvert, Lievin, France

4. Millrose Games at the Armory Track & Field Center in New York, USA

5. World Indoor Tour Gold Madrid 2024 at the Gallur Arena in Madrid, Spain.

The selection of Mondo tracks for these prestigious events underscores the brand’s reputation for quality and the preference of athletes for its surface. Mondo Sport & Flooring, the company behind these state-of-the-art tracks, continues to play a pivotal role in providing world-class facilities for indoor athletics events, enhancing the performance and safety of competitors at the highest levels of the sport.

