Christian Coleman avenged his defeat against countryman Noah Lyles at the US Indoor Championships in February, with a win in the World Athletics Indoor Championships 60m Final in Glasgow Friday (1 Mar).

The American won in a world-leading (WL) 6.41, bettering his and Lyles’ previous WL of 6.43. Lyles finished in 6.44.

“I feel like I’m the best ever, and I wanted to come out here and show that today,” said Coleman to NBC Sports. ALSO READ: No More Waiting: World Athletics Championships in Athletics to Be Annual Affair from 2025

This was Coleman’s first 60m title since 2018, when he broke the 6.4 barrier again (after his 6.34 WR) to create the current world championship standard (CR) of 6.37. Coleman joined Maurice Greene as the only athletes to better 6.40 seconds.

Following his nearly 2-year suspension, he nearly picked up where he left off in Birmingham to just miss out on repeating in Belgrade as the reigning Olympic Champion Lamont Marcel Jacobs proved his indoor merits to run down Coleman for the 2022’s World Championship in a photo-finish for familiar times 6.41(6.407)to 6.41s(6.410).

As usual, Coleman got a brilliant start, leading the field by a good metre, with Lyles and Jamaican Ackeem Blake in tow. As the race developed, akin to US nationals, Lyles began to gain ground on his American rival; however, in Glasgow, he ran out of room before it became fatal. Coleman held on to reclaim his title in the 60m, Blake finished third in 6.46.

“You never take it for granted,” said Coleman. “I’m just appreciative of the opportunity”.

