On the eve of the eagerly anticipated World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 24, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe lauded the array of talent ready to dazzle at the Glasgow Arena from March 1-3, while also casting an eye towards a year brimming with global athletics spectacles.

This weekend’s face-off in Glasgow marks the inaugural event of five World Athletics Series competitions slated for 2024, a year that also celebrates the Olympic Games in Paris come August. ALSO READ: No More Waiting: World Athletics Championships in Athletics to Be Annual Affair from 2025

Sebastian Coe Highlights Excitement and Innovations at Glasgow 24 Athletics Event

During the official pre-event press briefing on Thursday, Coe shed light on the scheduling adjustments ratified at the recent World Athletics Council Meeting, which from 2025, will see the summer track and field season climax with a major event. In years hosting the World Athletics Championships, the season will culminate with the sport’s premier event within a set mid-September period.

“I’m very excited to be in Glasgow again,” Coe expressed. “With more than 130 countries participating and well over 600 athletes competing, the event lineup is truly exhilarating.

“Indoor competitions hold a special allure, appealing both to specialist athletes and those like myself who historically leveraged the indoor circuit to maintain physical and mental fitness during the winter. Regardless of the camp, athletes will be evaluating and tweaking their preparation in anticipation of Paris.

“The commitment of such a vast array of world-class talent to this event is commendable. The arena is teeming with athletes poised for podium success in Paris, including a host of world record holders, champions from Budapest, and Olympic victors from Tokyo.

“The sport is indeed thriving,” he added, alongside Councillor Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council. “I’m confident we’re in capable hands with Susan, the Scottish Government, and all supporting agencies ensuring the event’s success.”

Aitken highlighted the enduring legacy that hosting the World Athletics Indoor Championships offers.

“Hosting events in Glasgow always comes with a legacy vision, leveraging our world-class facilities like the Glasgow Arena to inspire the city’s youth through sport and physical activity,” she stated.

David Rudisha, Kenya’s world 800m record holder and a celebrated world and Olympic champion, graced the event as the World Athletics ambassador, expressing his enthusiasm for indoor competitions and the unique experiences they offer.

“Being an ambassador here is thrilling. Indoor events have a unique charm, which, despite not competing in them during my career, I’ve always enjoyed following,” Rudisha remarked.

Rudisha is particularly excited about the 60m, featuring three-time world champion Noah Lyles, and the 400m, showcasing world record holder Femke Bol.

“As an 800m runner, I’m naturally drawn to two-lap events, which have always captivated me,” he added.

Eilidh Doyle, a Scottish icon known for her achievements in the 400m hurdles, 400m, and 4x400m, serves as the WIC Glasgow 24 ambassador. Reflecting on the impact of past major sporting events hosted by Glasgow and Scotland, Doyle shared her excitement about the championships.

“To see Glasgow hosting a global championships is incredible. Witnessing the behind-the-scenes efforts to bring this event to life has been eye-opening. I’m thrilled for the athletes and spectators to experience what Scotland has to offer,” Doyle said.

Femke Bol, aiming for double gold in Glasgow after her impressive performance in Belgrade and subsequent world indoor 400m records, shared her training insights.

“My training has been progressing well, with a focus on speed this year, which seems to be paying off,” Bol stated.

Yaroslava Mahuchikh, the Ukrainian high jump prodigy, is on a quest for her third global title, reflecting on her journey and passion for the sport.

“Sometimes I have to remind myself I’m only 22. High jump is my passion, and I never let pressure get to me,” Mahuchikh said.

Devynne Charlton, the Bahamian sprint hurdler, recounted her world record experience with humility and aspiration for Glasgow.

“The race felt normal, but knowing the caliber of competitors, I sensed it was fast. Seeing the time was almost unbelievable,” Charlton shared.

Grant Holloway, renowned for his dominance in the 60m hurdles, expressed his continuous quest for improvement and optimism for the championships.

“There’s always potential for improvement in hurdles. I’m in great shape and believe the possibilities are limitless,” Holloway stated.

Josh Kerr, the world 1500m champion with a recent world indoor best for two miles, shared his anticipation for competing in the 3000m in Glasgow, a city familiar to him.

“Having competed here so many times, I know the atmosphere will be electrifying. The UK has a unique way of hosting athletics events that’s simply unmatched,” Kerr concluded.

____________________________________________________________

