Devynne Charlton Sets New World Record in 60m Hurdles, Claims First Global Title

Devynne Charlton concluded her 60m hurdles season with another world record (WR) race, clocking 7.65 to clear all five barriers and clinch her first global title on the final day of competition at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 24 Sunday (4 Mar).

“I don’t think there could have been a better outcome for me,” said Devynne Charlton. ALSO READ: Julien Alfred and Grant Holloway Reign Supreme at World Athletics Indoor Championships

The Bahamian superstar improved upon her February Millrose Games World record by two hundredths of a second. This marked her third time running under 7.7, following a near WR of 7.68 just a week prior in Madrid. Notably, she never surpassed 8 seconds this year.

Charlton got her usual rocket start, leading the pack by almost a meter. As she soared over the final hurdle, she held off defending world champion Cyréna Samba-Mavela of France (7.74) at the line, swapping podium places with the Frenchwoman from their previous finishes in Belgrade in 2022, securing the first indoor World title for the Bahamas.

Polish hurdler Pia Skrzyszowka claimed third place in 7.79, while Charlton’s training partner, American Masai Russell (7.81), narrowly missed the podium in fourth, and countrywoman Charisma Taylor finished sixth in 7.92.

Charlton’s triumph also places her as the third Bahamian woman to medal indoors, following Chandra Sturrup in the 60m in 2001 and Shaune Miller-Uibo’s 400 exploits.

“I think we are such a small country and still produce such amazing athletes,” said Charlton. “I put the mark down and I hope it inspires other young Bahamian girls to go out and chase it.”

Last August in Budapest, Charlton finished fourth. When asked about her confidence in improving upon her highest finish in the 100m hurdles, she responded, “At least I know through 60m, the first six hurdles, I’m winning.”

