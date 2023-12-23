Sha’Carri Richardson, heralded as the world’s fastest woman in 2023, is setting her sights high for the upcoming Paris Olympic Games. The reigning world 100m champion is unwavering in her determination to maintain her dominance and extend her impressive performance streak into the Olympic season.

Speaking to Track and Field News, the publication that named her USA’s Female Athlete of the Year, Sha’Carri Richardson conveyed her relentless ambition, stating, “We’re not stopping at the world champion. We cannot stop at world champion, but it is a nice beginning.”

She beat Jamaicans Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to win her first-ever global title. Her victory in Budapest was just the start of what she envisions as a series of triumphs.

Sha’Carri Richardson is not only focused on the 100m but also aims to excel in the 200m. In Budapest, she secured a third-place finish in the 200m. Looking ahead to the next season, she is eager to outdo her previous performances and leave a lasting mark on both events.

Sha’Carri Richardson: Sprinting Towards Olympic Success in Paris Post-Budapest Triumph

Coming off a stellar 2023 season, Richardson is brimming with enthusiasm for what the future holds. “I’m a 1-2 runner, and I want you guys to see this,” she stated, expressing her aspiration to be recognized not just as a 100m specialist but as a formidable competitor in both sprints.

The 23-year-old athlete’s track record last season was impressive, with only two losses in the 100m and three in the 200m. Her first defeat in the 100m came at the Gyulai István Memorial in Hungary, followed by a fourth-place finish at the Prefontaine Classic, a Diamond League Meeting final. In the 200m, she placed second at both the Botswana Golden Grand Prix and the USA Championships, and third at the World Championships.

As the Paris Olympic Games loom on the horizon, Sha’Carri Richardson’s resolve and excitement suggest that she is a force to be reckoned with, determined to leave an indelible mark on the world of athletics.

Richardson missed the Tokyo 2020, held in 2021, due to a ban.

____________________________________________________________

Help us hit 100,000 subscribers on TrackalertsTV! 🌟 Subscribe, like, and share to fuel your track and field passion. Follow us @trackalerts on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram for the latest. Join our athletics family and comment below! 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️💬 Share your thoughts at [email protected]. #Trackalerts #JoinUs #AthleticsCommunity