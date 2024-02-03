The 2024 track season is nearing its peak, with the U.S. leg of the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold up next.

The New Balance Indoor Grand Prix is the first high-profile meet of the year, set to take place on February 4. Athletes like Noah Lyles and Fred Kerley are gearing up to go head-to-head in the 60m. Lyles recently kicked off his season on Sunday, January 28th, at the Florida Invitational, posting a solid 6.63. He aims to replicate his impressive 6.51 from last season, which secured his victory at this very meet.

World-Class Lineup Announced for New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

On the other hand, Kerley, a fellow countryman, will be making his lifetime 60m debut on Sunday. The 2022 World 100m champion, boasting a personal best of 9.76 in the 100m, is determined to challenge his Worlds successor in an event neither are particularly known for, as they continue honing their early year speed. ALSO READ: Julien Alfred Sets the Standard with Blistering 60m Run

Joining them on the men’s side are 100m Olympic finalist Ronnie Baker, Demek Kemp, who also hails from the U.S. and has clocked a 6.55, along with a couple of World Championship 100m finalists, Jamaican Ackeem Blake and Japan’s Hakeem Sani Brown.

American Aleia Hobbs, currently tied for the second-fastest mark in the world in the 60m at 7.05, is among the marquee names scheduled for the women’s race.

In the 60m hurdles, both men’s and women’s races boast star-studded line-ups, with many finalists from the outdoor events taking center stage. The men’s race features world record holder and reigning world champion Grant Holloway, aiming to maintain his historic undefeated streak against fellow Americans Trey Cunningham and Daniel Roberts, as well as Jamaican Orlando Bennett, all of whom he bested in the 2023 110m outdoor World Title.

The women’s race features 100m hurdles world record holder and 2022 World Champion Tobi Amusun of Nigeria, seeking redemption after a turbulent 2023 campaign. She faces tough competition from Jamaican Meagan Tapper, American Masai Russell, and others who had disappointing experiences in Budapest.

On February 11th, the Millrose Games will take place, likely featuring 60m World Record-holder Christian Coleman as he kicks off his 2024 season against the likes of Canadian Andre DeGrasse, who recently clocked 6.66 in Astanta.

The women’s event promises to be competitive, with St. Lucian Julien Alfred, a recently signed Puma athlete, holding the collegiate record in the 60m and the current world lead (WL) in the 200m (20.16). She will face off against Jamaicans Shashalee Forbes and Brianna Williams, as well as rising American stars Tamari Davis and Marybeth Sant-Price.

American Yared Nugusse, a recent Notre Dame product, could be on world record watch, aiming to surpass the 3:47.01 indoor mark for the mile. His personal best of 3:47.38, achieved almost a year ago at the same meet, puts him in contention.

Apart from the stateside Milrose Games and New Balance Grand Prix, the overall winners of the series in each event will receive $10,000 and an automatic berth into the indoor world championships.

The U.S. indoor championships are scheduled for February 16-17th in Albuquerque, while the World Athletics Indoor Championships will take place in Glasgow, Scotland, between March 1-3.

____________________________________________________________

Help us hit 100,000 subscribers on TrackalertsTV! 🌟 Subscribe, like, and share to fuel your track and field passion. Follow us @trackalerts on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram for the latest. Join our athletics family and comment below! 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️💬 Share your thoughts at [email protected]. #Trackalerts #JoinUs #AthleticsCommunity