Noah Lyles lived up to the hype on Sunday, storming to a new world lead (WL) and personal best (PB) of 6.44 in the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix 60m, just outside of Boston.

The American sprinter narrowly edged out Jamaican Ackeem Blake, a season-best of 6.45, surpassing the former 2024 WL (6.48). ALSO READ: Steven Gardiner’s Triumphant Return: Dominates 300m at South Carolina Invitational

Noah Lyles’ bold statement

“We’re coming after everything,” asserted Lyles, who shaved seven hundredths off his previous PB (6.51). “I’m just thinking about how in 2022 when I PR’ed (personal record) and ran the American record. How last year when I PR’ed at this meet I became a three-time world champion. Now I’m looking at another major PR. Guess what that means.”

Blake took an early lead, exploding out of the blocks for the first 35m. Lyles’ top-end speed then came into play as he gradually overtook everyone in front of him, eventually catching and passing Blake in the last 10m.

Despite much of the hype surrounding the anticipated battle between Lyles and fellow American Fred Kerley, Kerley (competing in the event for the first time) finished fourth with a time of 6.55, just after countryman Ronnie Baker’s 6.54.

“All people talk about is my start isn’t good, my acceleration isn’t good, well, guess what? I just improved my 60m, I just improved my 60m, the worst part of my race.”

Lyles’ next race is the 60m heats at the US Indoor National Championships on February 16-17th, serving as trials for the Indoor World Championships in Scotland starting in March.

____________________________________________________________

Help us hit 100,000 subscribers on TrackalertsTV! 🌟 Subscribe, like, and share to fuel your track and field passion. Follow us @trackalerts on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram for the latest. Join our athletics family and comment below! 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️💬 Share your thoughts at [email protected]. #Trackalerts #JoinUs #AthleticsCommunity