Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek Lead Charge to Dethrone Jamaica’s 4x200m Record">

World Relays 2024: American sprinters Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek set their sights on new world records as the event returns to the Bahamas
With the World Relays set to return to the Bahamas 2024, the prospect of new world records is already on the minds of potential participants, including Americans Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek.

Six-time World Champion Noah Lyles of the United States took to Twitter to suggest that he and fellow American 200m medalists Erriyon Knighton and Kenny Bednarek should collaborate to shatter Jamaica’s 4x200m record, tagging both in the tweet. “Yo @ErriyonK @kenny_bednarek, we should go break that 4x200m world record,” Lyles tweeted on October 27.

Kenny replied to Noah Lyles

In response, Bednarek said, “Count me in. About time the Olympics and World Championships include it too.”

The current 4x200m world record stands at 1:18.63 and was established by Jamaica’s Yohan Blake, Nickel Ashmeade, Warren Weir, and Jermaine Brown during the inaugural event in 2014 at Thomas Robinson Stadium in the Bahamas.

This particular event is a standout in the biennial early-season relay meet, sharing the stage with niche competitions like the Mixed Shuttle Hurdles and the 2x2x400m Mixed Relays. These specialty events are complemented by the ever-popular 4x100m and 4x400m relays, which often serve as qualifiers for subsequent Olympic and World Championships. In the upcoming edition, it’s projected that 14 of the 16 countries represented will aim to qualify their national relay squads for Paris.

This marks the sixth iteration of the World Athletics Relays. The first three editions took place in Nassau, while the 2019 and 2021 events were hosted in Yokohama, Japan, and Chorzow, Poland, respectively.

The 2024 World Relays are slated for May 4-5.

Anthony Foster
http://www.trackalerts.com
Anthony Foster is a renowned Jamaican sports journalist, honored twice as the Jamaica sports journalist of the year (in 2004 and 2005). His journalistic achievements are globally recognized. Notably, he authored an award-winning article on Usain Bolt, the iconic 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion, and record holder for the sprint double. This significant piece was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony's extensive coverage includes prestigious events such as the Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012, and Rio 2016. He has also provided coverage for seven (7) World Athletics Championships held between 2007 and 2022, alongside various other international sporting events. Noteworthy mentions comprise his coverage of the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his cherished experience reporting on the 2004 clash between his favorite football team, Argentina, and the USA.

