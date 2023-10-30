Share the News: Tap to Share

SANTIAGO (CHI, Oct 29) – Ecuador’s Olympian and World Championships participant David Hurtado claimed the men’s 20 km walk title at the Pan American Games, clocking a Games record of 1:19:20.

David Hurtado edged out Brazilian record holder and Budapest bronze medalist Caio Bonfim, who finished in 1:19:24, just four seconds behind. Bonfim, who also secured silver four years ago in Lima, was closely followed by Mexico’s Andres Olivas, who took bronze in 1:19:56, missing his personal best by a mere two seconds. How to watch the Pan American Games Santiago 2023 – Live Stream

Guatemala’s Jose Alejandro Barrondo, the third-place finisher from the last games, came in fourth with a time of 1:20:15. Defending champion Brian Pintado did not finish the race. ALSO READ: Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek Lead Charge to Dethrone Jamaica’s 4x200m Record

Pan American Games wrong mark

In the women’s 20 km walk, double World champion from Eugene Kimberly Garcia of Peru crossed the finish line first, but due to an organizational blunder in the rain, she only covered 16.8 km of the intended 20 km distance. Her time was 1:12:26. As a result, positions were confirmed without final times.

Ecuador’s Glenda Morejon took second place with a time of 1:12:43, and another Peruvian, Evelyn Inga, finished third in 1:14:16. Following the women’s competition, the start of the men’s race was delayed by several hours. Track events at the Pan Am Games will commence on Monday.