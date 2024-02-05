In the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix on Sunday, numerous impressive performances included personal bests (PBs), world leads (WLs), and meet records (MRs).

Noah Lyles delivered a remarkable PB and WL of 6.44 in the 60m, only his second meet of the season. Jamaican Ackeem Blake, who led for 50 metres, ended second with a time of 6.45.

Meanwhile, Grant Holloway continued his winning streak in the Men’s 60m Hurdles, clocking 7.35. This victory not only set a MR and lowered his own WL from the semifinals but also extended his undefeated streak in the event since his days at the University of Florida. ALSO READ: Noah Lyles Prevails in Thrilling Finish, Sets New PB of 6.44 in 60m Dash at New Balance Indoor Grand…

In the Women’s 60m hurdles, American Tia Jones scored an upset victory with a time of 7.72, surpassing Nigerian Tobi Amusan and Bahamian Devynne Charlton. Amusan, the 100m hurdles world record holder and 2022 world champion, set an African record with 7.75, while Charlton finished third in 7.76.

Mikiah Brisco won the Women’s 60m in 7.10, ahead of Celera Barnes (7.15) and Destiny-Smith Barnett (7.16).

Gabby Thomas Overcomes Adversity to Win Women’s 300m at New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

In the Women’s 300m, Gabby Thomas won with a world-leading time of 35.75, overcoming a stomach bug. She defeated Nigerian Favour Ofili (35.99) and compatriot Lynna Irby-Jackson (36.05).

Veteran quartermiler Vernon Norwood won the men’s 400m in 45.7, ahead of South African Zak Nene (45.15) and American Champ Allison (46.23). In the Women’s 400m, Kendall Ellis edged Raevyn Rogers with a time of 52.77 to 53.00, with Jamaican Junelle Bromfield fifth in 53.60.

Marco Arop won the 1000m in a Canadian National Record time of 2:14.74, beating Bryce Hoppel (2:16.91) and Sam Ellis (2:17.10).

Carey McLeod and Tara Davis Woodhall Claim Victory in Field Events at New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

In field events, Jamaican Carey McLeod won the Men’s Long Jump with a distance of 8.20m, while American Tara Davis-Woodhall set a meet record and WL of 6.86m in the Women’s Long Jump.

