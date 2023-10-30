Share the News: Tap to Share

Five-time world 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is taking a measured approach to her recovery ahead of the Olympic year, citing not just knee issues but an overall focus on physical readiness.

“It’s not really my knee alone that has been giving me trouble but at this stage of my career, I am trying to be patient in my recovery,” the legendary Jamaican sprinter said for Sportsmax.tv. ALSO READ: Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek Lead Charge to Dethrone Jamaica’s 4x200m Record

“I’m making sure to give myself enough time to come back and not to rush the process.”

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce emphasized her intention to consult her medical team comprehensively to ensure she’s at peak performance for upcoming competitions. “I really want to be patient with myself and trust in my doctors and my team to make sure that next year I am ready to stand on the line first at the national championships, and then ultimately, in Paris,” she added.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is a two-time Olympic Games 100m champion

The sprinter’s comments underline the meticulous planning and caution she’s applying to her pre-Olympic preparation, aware that a rushed comeback could jeopardize her performance and longevity in the sport.

The caution and focus come as no surprise from an athlete with Fraser-Pryce’s caliber. As a seasoned sprinter who has stood on top of the world championship and Olympic podiums, she knows the importance of taking the necessary time for a full recovery before pushing her body to its limits again.

Her statement also adds another layer of intrigue to the already highly-anticipated national championships and subsequent Olympic Games, as fans and competitors alike wonder if the Jamaican sprinter will be back in her prime form.