Two of Jamaica’s rising stars, Wayne Pinnock and Brianna Lyston, shone brightly at the SEC Indoor Championships held in Fayetteville, AR on February 23-24, 2024.

Pinnock, a junior at the University of Arkansas, secured the men’s long jump title with an impressive leap of 8.28 meters (27 feet 2 inches). Meanwhile, LSU sophomore Brianna Lyston made headlines in the women’s 60m prelims, winning her heat with a time of 7.12 seconds. Tennessee senior Jacious Sears, who won heat one, also recorded 7.12.

The event showcased a plethora of talent from across the Southeastern Conference, with athletes competing for top honors in various track and field disciplines. ALSO READ: Hubert Lawrence, Esteemed Track and Field Analyst, Passes Away

In the men’s long jump, alongside Pinnock’s victory, Malcolm Clemons of Florida, also a junior, claimed second with a personal best of 8.22 meters (26 feet 11¾ inches), while Caleb Foster, another junior from Florida, took third with a season-best of 8.00 meters (26 feet 3 inches).

The women’s long jump saw Florida senior Claire Bryant emerge victorious with a season-best jump of 6.72 meters (22 feet ¾ inches). Arkansas junior Nia Robinson and Texas A&M junior Joniar Thomas rounded out the top three with jumps of 6.44 meters (21 feet 1½ inches) and 6.40 meters (21 feet 0 inches), respectively.

Brianna Lyston Sprints to the Forefront in Women’s 60m Prelims at SEC Indoor Championships

In sprint events, the women’s 60m prelims were tightly contested, with Lyston and Sears showcasing their speed. Georgia sophomore Kaila Jackson also impressed with a season-best time of 7.15 seconds for the third-fastest time going into the medal round. American teenage star Shawnti Jackson, representing Arkansas, just missed the final with her 7.25 run

In the men’s 60m, the competition was fierce with Florida sophomore Wanya McCoy leading the pack into the final with a personal best time of 6.58 seconds. Auburn freshman Kanyinsola Ajayi followed closely with a personal best of 6.60 seconds, and Arkansas sophomore Jordan Anthony qualified third with a time of 6.61 seconds, setting the stage for a highly anticipated final.

The women’s 400m races saw a strong showing from Arkansas, with senior Amber Anning leading the qualifiers with a time of 50.86 seconds. Arkansas junior and Jamaican Nickisha Pryce was hot on her heels with a personal best of 50.90 seconds, and senior teammate Rosey Effiong secured her spot with a season-best of 51.19 seconds.

Jamaican Joanne Reid, representing Arkansas, also booked her ticket in the final with a season best 51.80.

The men’s 400m was dominated by Florida senior JeVaughn Powell, who posted a personal best of 45.35 seconds to lead the qualifiers. Georgia sophomore Christopher Morales Williams and LSU senior Sean Burrell also showcased their speed, with 45.58 seconds and 45.92 seconds, respectively, ensuring a competitive final.

In the middle-distance events, the women’s 800m was led by Arkansas sophomore Ainsley Erzen with a qualifying time of 2:04.18 seconds, closely followed by Texas A&M junior Bailey Goggans and Tennessee freshman Ka’Myya Haywood, both showcasing their endurance and speed.

In the women’s 60m hurdles, Grace Stark, a seasoned competitor from Florida, blazed through the track, clocking an impressive 7.98 seconds. Hot on her heels going into the final, the LSU duo, Leah Phillips and Alia Armstrong, both seniors, mirrored each other’s prowess, each finishing in 8.07 seconds, a testament to their synchrony and skill.

The men’s 60m hurdles saw Connor Schulman of Texas A&M, a senior, take the lead with a personal best of 7.68 seconds, a display of both speed and precision. Jaqualon Scott, his teammate and a sophomore, was close behind with 7.70 seconds, while Joshua Brockman from Florida secured his spot with a personal best of 7.75 seconds, adding to the anticipation of a fiercely competitive final.

The women’s 200m was a showcase of speed and determination. Rosey Effiong from Arkansas led the charge with a personal best of 22.64 seconds, setting a high bar for the competition. JaMeesia Ford, a promising freshman from South Carolina, followed with 22.72 seconds, signaling her arrival on the big stage. McKenzie Long from Ole Miss and Amber Anning from Arkansas were in hot pursuit, clocking 22.73 and 22.77 seconds, respectively, each marking their territory in the sprint to the finish line.

The men’s 200m was not short of drama and excitement. Wanya McCoy, a sophomore from Florida, delivered a stunning performance, setting a personal best of 20.42 seconds, showcasing his potential as a future star. Lance Lang from Arkansas and Kennedy Lightner from Kentucky were not far behind, with times of 20.49 and 20.54 seconds, respectively, ensuring that the final would be a spectacle of speed and strategy.

