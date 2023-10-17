Share the News: Tap to Share

INDIANAPOLIS — A strong contingent of 77 Team USATF athletes is set to represent the United States at the 19th Pan American Games, scheduled to take place from October 22 to November 4 at the Julio Martínez National Stadium in Santiago, Chile. These athletes include a remarkable lineup of 17 competitors who recently showcased their talent at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest this August.

Organized by the Panam Sports Organization, this prestigious event will see participation from teams representing 41 nations across North America, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean. Team USATF boasts a balanced delegation with 40 male and 37 female athletes, led by accomplished stars like DeAnna Price, the women’s hammer bronze medalist in Budapest and American record holder, as well as Brooke Andersen, the reigning Oregon22 world champion. Andersen, who clinched silver at the 2019 Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru, is ready to make her mark once again. ALSO READ: Ethan Katzberg and Sarah Mitton Lead Canada’s Santiago 2023 Pan American Games team…

In addition to Price and Andersen, the American team features returning medalists from the 2019 edition, including Omar Craddock, who secured gold in the men’s triple jump, Marisa Howard, the silver medalist in the women’s 3000 steeplechase, and Jordan Geist, who earned silver in the men’s shot put. The impressive performance in 2019 saw Team USATF collect a total of 33 medals, with seven of them being gold. This accomplishment further solidified the United States’ dominance on the all-time medal table, with their count more than doubling that of the closest competitor, Cuba. ALSO READ: How to watch the Pan American Games Live Stream?

The competition will commence with the men’s and women’s marathons on October 22, followed by track and field events inside the stadium, starting on October 30. Race walking events are scheduled to take place on October 29 and November 4.

Women’s Roster for Pan American Games

ATHLETE EVENT Kennedy Blackmon 100 Kortnei Johnson 100 Brenna Detra 800 Brooke Feldmeier 800 Emily Mackay 1500 Emily Infeld 5000 Taylor Werner 5000 Ednah Kurgat 10,000 Emily Venters 10,000 Alaysha Johnson 100H Marisa Howard 3000SC Logan Jolly 3000SC Stephanie Casey 20K Race Walk Maria Michta-Coffey 20K Race Walk Rylee Anderson High Jump Rachel McCoy High Jump Nastassja Campbell Pole Vault Bridget Williams Pole Vault Tiffany Flynn Long Jump Jasmine Todd Long Jump Euphenie Andre Triple Jump Mylana Hearn Triple Jump Adelaide Aquilla Shot Put Elena Bruckner Discus Veronica Fraley Discus Brooke Andersen Hammer DeAnna Price Hammer Maddie Harris Javelin Rebekah Wales Javelin Jordan Gray Heptathlon Erin Marsh Heptathlon Miranda Melville Mixed Marathon Race Walk Taylor Anderson 4×100 pool Shannon Ray 4×100 pool Kendall Baisden 4×400 pool Jada Griffin 4×400 pool Honour Finley Mixed 4×400 pool

Men’s Roster for Pan American Games

ATHLETE EVENT Chris Royster 100 Evan Miller 200 Richard Kuykendoll 400 Abraham Alvarado 800 Derek Holdsworth 800 Casey Comber 1500 Kasey Knevelbaard 1500, 5000 Emmanuel Bor 5000 Samuel Chelanga 10,000 Isai Rodriguez 10,000 Dylan Beard 110H De’Vion Wilson 110H Chris Robinson 400H James Smith 400H Jackson Mestler 3000SC Daniel Michalski 3000SC Turner Wiley Marathon Nick Christie 20K Race Walk Emmanuel Corvera 20K Race Walk Eli Kosiba High Jump Dontavious Hill High Jump Zach Bradford Pole Vault Matt Ludwig Pole Vault Jermel Jones Long Jump Damarcus Simpson Long Jump Chris Benard Triple Jump Omar Craddock Triple Jump Jordan Geist Shot Put Roger Steen Shot Put Joseph Brown Discus Sam Mattis Discus Daniel Haugh Hammer Rudy Winkler Hammer Curtis Thompson Javelin Capers Williamson Javelin Samuel Black Decathlon Ryan Talbot Decathlon Ilias Garcia 4×100 pool Terrance Laird 4×100 pool Demarius Smith 4×400 pool