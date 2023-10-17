DeAnna Price leads Team USA to Pan American Games
INDIANAPOLIS — A strong contingent of 77 Team USATF athletes is set to represent the United States at the 19th Pan American Games, scheduled to take place from October 22 to November 4 at the Julio Martínez National Stadium in Santiago, Chile. These athletes include a remarkable lineup of 17 competitors who recently showcased their talent at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest this August.

Organized by the Panam Sports Organization, this prestigious event will see participation from teams representing 41 nations across North America, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean. Team USATF boasts a balanced delegation with 40 male and 37 female athletes, led by accomplished stars like DeAnna Price, the women’s hammer bronze medalist in Budapest and American record holder, as well as Brooke Andersen, the reigning Oregon22 world champion. Andersen, who clinched silver at the 2019 Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru, is ready to make her mark once again. ALSO READ: Ethan Katzberg and Sarah Mitton Lead Canada’s Santiago 2023 Pan American Games team…

In addition to Price and Andersen, the American team features returning medalists from the 2019 edition, including Omar Craddock, who secured gold in the men’s triple jump, Marisa Howard, the silver medalist in the women’s 3000 steeplechase, and Jordan Geist, who earned silver in the men’s shot put. The impressive performance in 2019 saw Team USATF collect a total of 33 medals, with seven of them being gold. This accomplishment further solidified the United States’ dominance on the all-time medal table, with their count more than doubling that of the closest competitor, Cuba. ALSO READ: How to watch the Pan American Games Live Stream?

The competition will commence with the men’s and women’s marathons on October 22, followed by track and field events inside the stadium, starting on October 30. Race walking events are scheduled to take place on October 29 and November 4.

Women’s Roster for Pan American Games

ATHLETEEVENT
Kennedy Blackmon100
Kortnei Johnson100
Brenna Detra800
Brooke Feldmeier800
Emily Mackay1500
Emily Infeld5000
Taylor Werner5000
Ednah Kurgat10,000
Emily Venters10,000
Alaysha Johnson100H
Marisa Howard3000SC
Logan Jolly3000SC
Stephanie Casey20K Race Walk
Maria Michta-Coffey20K Race Walk
Rylee AndersonHigh Jump
Rachel McCoyHigh Jump
Nastassja CampbellPole Vault
Bridget WilliamsPole Vault
Tiffany FlynnLong Jump
Jasmine ToddLong Jump
Euphenie AndreTriple Jump
Mylana HearnTriple Jump
Adelaide AquillaShot Put
Elena BrucknerDiscus
Veronica FraleyDiscus
Brooke AndersenHammer
DeAnna PriceHammer
Maddie HarrisJavelin
Rebekah WalesJavelin
Jordan GrayHeptathlon
Erin MarshHeptathlon
Miranda MelvilleMixed Marathon Race Walk
Taylor Anderson4×100 pool
Shannon Ray4×100 pool
Kendall Baisden4×400 pool
Jada Griffin4×400 pool
Honour FinleyMixed 4×400 pool

Men’s Roster for Pan American Games

ATHLETEEVENT
Chris Royster100
Evan Miller200
Richard Kuykendoll400
Abraham Alvarado800
Derek Holdsworth800
Casey Comber1500
Kasey Knevelbaard1500, 5000
Emmanuel Bor5000
Samuel Chelanga10,000
Isai Rodriguez10,000
Dylan Beard110H
De’Vion Wilson110H
Chris Robinson400H
James Smith400H
Jackson Mestler3000SC
Daniel Michalski3000SC
Turner WileyMarathon
Nick Christie20K Race Walk
Emmanuel Corvera20K Race Walk
Eli KosibaHigh Jump
Dontavious HillHigh Jump
Zach BradfordPole Vault
Matt LudwigPole Vault
Jermel JonesLong Jump
Damarcus SimpsonLong Jump
Chris BenardTriple Jump
Omar CraddockTriple Jump
Jordan GeistShot Put
Roger SteenShot Put
Joseph BrownDiscus
Sam MattisDiscus
Daniel HaughHammer
Rudy WinklerHammer
Curtis ThompsonJavelin
Capers WilliamsonJavelin
Samuel BlackDecathlon
Ryan TalbotDecathlon
Ilias Garcia4×100 pool
Terrance Laird4×100 pool
Demarius Smith4×400 pool
