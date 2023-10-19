Share the News: Tap to Share

FRANKFURT (GER): Get ready for an action-packed showdown at the Frankfurt Marathon to electrify the streets on Sunday, November 29th. The race organizers have unveiled their star-studded elite fields, promising an epic battle of speed and endurance.

Women’s Race: The women’s field is stacked with talent, led by Kenyan powerhouses Visiline Jepkesho and Magdalyne Masai. Jepkesho boasts a blistering personal best of 2 hours, 21 minutes, and 37 seconds, while Masai isn’t far behind with her impressive 2:22:16. But they’ll have to watch out for the Ethiopian sensation Buzunesh Getachew Gudeta, who brings her own firepower with a PB of 2:22:38.

Men’s Race: Over in the men’s division, it’s a clash of the titans. Ethiopian star Guye Adola, once the holder of the fastest marathon debut in history, is the man to beat with his lightning-fast PB of 2 hours, 3 minutes, and 46 seconds. But he won’t have an easy ride, with Kenya’s Samwel Mailu (2:05:08) and Ethiopia’s Mulugeta Asefa Uma (PB 2:06:07) hot on his heels.

Returning for Frankfurt Marathon

Champion Returns: Let’s not forget the defending champion, Brimin Misoi, who’s hungry for a repeat victory after last year’s triumph. Mailu, who finished second to Misoi in 2022, will be itching to seize the top spot this time.

German Contingent: Keeping the home crowd entertained, the German contingent is led by Simon Boch and Miriam Dattke, ready to make their mark in this high-stakes race.

Get ready for heart-pounding action as these top athletes push the limits of human performance at the Frankfurt Marathon. It’s a race you won’t want to miss!