Brianna Lyston tied LSU’s school record in the 60m final Saturday at the Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Lyston, from Portmore, clocked 7.07 seconds, outpacing 2023 NCAA runner-up Kaila Jackson (7.20) of Georgia and dual-star sprint hurdler Grace Stark (7.21) of Florida. ALSO READ: Julien Alfred Shatters Records with 15th Fastest Indoor 200m Run at MLK Invitational

Brianna Lyston’s time led the world rankings until Aleia Hobbs, whose LSU record Lyston equaled, ran 7.05 seconds minutes later at the same meet. Polish sprinter Ewa Swoboda subsequently set a 7.04-second time at the Orlen Cup, with Italy’s Zaynab Dosso clocking 7.05 seconds.

The St. Jago and Hydel alumnus, in her sophomore year, improved her personal best from 7.29 seconds, qualifying for the final with a 7.14-second run on Friday, breaking her 2023 personal best. Despite being overtaken by Hobbs, Dosso, and Swoboda, Lyston remains the fourth fastest in the world over 60m. Her 7.07-second time also ranks her eighth all-time among Jamaican women in the 60m.

With the SEC and NCAA championships looming, Lyston looks poised to tackle the climax of the indoor (short track) season with confidence.

____________________________________________________________

Help us hit 100,000 subscribers on TrackalertsTV! 🌟 Subscribe, like, and share to fuel your track and field passion. Follow us @trackalerts on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram for the latest. Join our athletics family and comment below! 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️💬 Share your thoughts at [email protected]. #Trackalerts #JoinUs #AthleticsCommunity