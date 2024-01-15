The UK TF Rod McCravy Memorial, hosted by the University of Kentucky track and field program, witnessed the year’s first sub-8-second hurdles performance, with Bahamian Devynne Charlton emerging victorious.

Devynne Charlton delivered a sizzling performance in the final, clocking 7.88 seconds, narrowly beating Russell’s 7.89 seconds. Earlier, Devynne Charlton had run 7.99 seconds in the heats and improved to 7.97 seconds in the semi-finals. Although she was the only athlete under 8 seconds in the heats, Masai Russell topped the semi-finals with 7.96 seconds.

The men’s 60m hurdles saw Kendrick Smallwood of Texas claim victory in 7.73 seconds, ahead of Ohio State’s Braxton Brann (7.83) and Otto Laing of Howard (7.95). Smallwood had previously run 7.71 seconds in the heats, while Miami’s Rhea Sincere, who recorded the fastest semi-final time of 7.86 seconds, did not start in the final.

In the men’s 60m dash, Adidas representative Ronnie Barker recorded the day’s fastest time. He ran 6.65 seconds in the semi-finals and 6.60 seconds in the heats but did not compete in the final. The final was won by Ohio State’s Nazzio John in 6.72 seconds, with Troy Lane of Kentucky finishing second in 6.78 seconds.

Ohio State’s Leah Bertrand was the standout in the women’s 60m dash, winning the final in 7.26 seconds after recording times of 7.29 seconds in the semi-finals and 7.26 seconds in the heats.

In the women’s 200m, Rayniah Jones of UCF triumphed with a time of 23.68 seconds, followed by Micayah Holland of Texas (23.74) and Texas’ Jamaican athlete Carleta Bernard (23.93).

The men’s one-lap (200m) event was taken by Alabama State’s Jamarion Stubbs (20.83) ahead of Justus Trainer (21.18).

In the women’s 300m, two Jamaicans, Texas’ Dejanea Oakley (38.15) and Kentucky’s Onieka McAnnuff (38.80), finished third and seventh, respectively. The event was won by Lanae Tara-Thomas in 36.51 seconds.

Kentucky’s Kennedy Lightner clinched the men’s 300m in 32.45 seconds, outpacing Brian Herron of Texas (32.96) and Mason Louis of Ohio State (33.44).

In the 4x400m relay, an unattached team comprised Dina Asher-Smith (53.57), Rhasidat Adeleke (51.74), and Julien Alfred (52.47). The last runner, Lanae Tava-Thomas, did not finish. Texas A with Lauren Lewis, Kenondra Davis, Dejanea Oakley and Ziyah Holman won in 3:37.03.

Vaughn DeVaughn III and Moriah Oliveira Headline 400m Victories at Rod McCravy Memorial

In the men’s 400m final, Vaughn DeVaughn III from Alabama State secured first place, setting a personal record of 48.90 seconds. He was closely followed by Alex Kenish of Ohio State, who also set a personal record with 48.99 seconds, and Trevor Holbrook from Louisville, finishing in 49.69 seconds.

In the women’s 400m, Miami (Fla.)’s Moriah Oliveira claimed first place with a season record of 53.96 seconds. Her teammate, Blanca Hervas, took second place with a time of 54.48 seconds, also a season record. McKenzie Bell from Louisville completed the top three with a finish of 56.68 seconds.

In the men’s 600m, Elijah Mosley from Texas led the field with a personal record of 1:18.20, followed by Justin Swann from Kentucky, who achieved a personal record of 1:18.80. Oskars Bambals from Miami (Fla.) rounded out the top three with a personal record of 1:19.26.

The women’s 600m was also dominated by Texas, with Ziyah Holman setting a personal record of 1:27.63. Teammates Lauren Lewis and Gabriella Grissom finished second and third with times of 1:30.73 and 1:30.79, respectively.

In the men’s 800m, Texas’ Cole Lindhorst won with a personal record of 1:47.39. Jack Barchet from Cincinnati came in second with a personal record of 1:51.76, and Jaxson Eckert of Ohio State finished third with a personal record of 1:52.13.

The women’s 800m was another Texas victory. Olivia Howell won with a personal record of 2:07.37, followed by Mackenzie Browne in 2:09.70, and Amity Ebarb in 2:09.83, both setting personal records.

The men’s 1000m final was dominated by Texas, with Yusuf Bizimana setting a personal record of 2:18.10. Christopher Riley, also from Texas, finished second with a time of 2:24.73, and Joe Barrett from Butler secured third place with a 2:30.46 finish, all personal bests.

In the women’s 1000m, Janae Dean from Tulane emerged victorious with a personal record of 2:52.38, followed closely by teammate Elena Liano, who finished in 2:53.63. Gwen Stare of Cincinnati completed the top three with a personal record of 2:53.96.

