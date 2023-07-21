caribshopper
Articles

How to Watch Monaco Diamond League, Schedule and Jamaicans in Action

Bytrackalerts.com

Jul 20, 2023
Shericka Jackson Dominates Women's 200m with Impressive Speed at the Rabat Diamond League
👍 Please Like, Share, and Follow our page to stay updated on everything in track and field! 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️
onpost_follow
fb-share-icon
Tweet

Don’t miss the action-packed Monaco Diamond League on Friday, 21 July, featuring a formidable lineup of athletes, including Shericka Jackson, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Jaydon Hibbert, Julien Alfred, Dina Asher-Smith, Yohan Blake, Ackeem Blake, Kishane Thompson, and Letsile Tebogo.

Find out how to Watch Monaco Diamond League with the event schedule and timings for Jamaican athletes listed below. Enjoy the excitement of top-tier track and field competition from the comfort of your home!

How to follow and watch the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Monaco

1:04 pm Men’s 400mh (Karsten Warholm, Alison dos Santos, CJ Allen)

1:15 pm Women’s 400m (Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Shamier Little, Sada Williams, Natalia Kaczmarek)

1:25 pm Men’s 800m

1:35 pm Women’s 1 mile

1:40 pm Men’s Triple Jump (Jaydon Hibbert, Christian Taylor, Will Claye, Fabrice Zango)

1:50 pm Women’s 100mh (Kendra Harrison, Nia Ali, Tia Jones)

2:00 pm Men’s 5,000m

2:20 pm Women’s 200m (Shericka Jackson, Gabrielle Thomas, Julien Alfred, Dina Asher-Smith, Daryll Neita, Tamara Clark, Kayla White)

2:30 pm Men’s Steeplechase

2:52 pm Men’s 100m (Yohan Blake, Ackeem Blake, Kishane Thompson, Letsile Tebogo, Ferdinand Omanyala, Courtney Lindsey)

Monaco Diamond League Live stream and TV channels:

If you are unable to watch the meet in your location, you may need a VPN to access live stream:

In other track and field updates – Epic Faceoff: Jackson vs Richardson vs Ta Lou – London Diamond League’s Most Anticipated Women’s 100m Clash

In the biggest track and field news of 2023 so far, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Sets New Record at Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern Meeting

One of your Track and field tips – How to follow and watch the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting in Szekesfehervar

👍 Please Like, Share, and Follow our page to stay updated on everything in track and field! 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️
onpost_follow
fb-share-icon
Tweet

By trackalerts.com

Caribbean track and field news source, showcasing Jamaica track and field, and embracing the entire Caribbean, with worldwide exposure

Related Post

Articles

Monaco Diamond League Sets the Stage for Record-Breaking Performances

Jul 21, 2023
Articles

Talitha Diggs’ Journey to Pro Athlete Status: Dedication, Talent, and a Passion for Excellence

Jul 20, 2023
Articles

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Eyes Glory in 100m Sprint at Meeting Madrid

Jul 19, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Articles

Monaco Diamond League Sets the Stage for Record-Breaking Performances

Jul 21, 2023 0 Comments
Articles

How to Watch Monaco Diamond League, Schedule and Jamaicans in Action

Jul 20, 2023 0 Comments
Featured

Shashalee Forbes Claims Victory in Women’s 100m at 58th P-T-S Meeting 2023

Jul 20, 2023 0 Comments
Featured

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Sets New Record at Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern Meeting

Jul 20, 2023 0 Comments
close

Enjoy this blog? Please spread the word :)

  • Follow by Email
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Youtube63.6k
  • Whatsapp20