How to Watch Monaco Diamond League, Schedule and Jamaicans in Action

Don’t miss the action-packed Monaco Diamond League on Friday, 21 July, featuring a formidable lineup of athletes, including Shericka Jackson, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Jaydon Hibbert, Julien Alfred, Dina Asher-Smith, Yohan Blake, Ackeem Blake, Kishane Thompson, and Letsile Tebogo.

Find out how to Watch Monaco Diamond League with the event schedule and timings for Jamaican athletes listed below. Enjoy the excitement of top-tier track and field competition from the comfort of your home!

How to follow and watch the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Monaco

1:04 pm Men’s 400mh (Karsten Warholm, Alison dos Santos, CJ Allen)

1:15 pm Women’s 400m (Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Shamier Little, Sada Williams, Natalia Kaczmarek)

1:25 pm Men’s 800m

1:35 pm Women’s 1 mile

1:40 pm Men’s Triple Jump (Jaydon Hibbert, Christian Taylor, Will Claye, Fabrice Zango)

1:50 pm Women’s 100mh (Kendra Harrison, Nia Ali, Tia Jones)

2:00 pm Men’s 5,000m

2:20 pm Women’s 200m (Shericka Jackson, Gabrielle Thomas, Julien Alfred, Dina Asher-Smith, Daryll Neita, Tamara Clark, Kayla White)

2:30 pm Men’s Steeplechase

2:52 pm Men’s 100m (Yohan Blake, Ackeem Blake, Kishane Thompson, Letsile Tebogo, Ferdinand Omanyala, Courtney Lindsey)

Monaco Diamond League Live stream and TV channels:

If you are unable to watch the meet in your location, you may need a VPN to access live stream:

