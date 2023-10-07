Sada Williams of Barbados at the Oregon22 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, USA
Sada Williams of Barbados at the Oregon22 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, USA
Share the News: Tap to Share

Sada Williams, a renowned quarter-mile runner from Barbados, received a warm welcome and recognition on Thursday (5 Oct) at Grantley Adams International Airport, marking a significant moment in her career.

The bustling Arrivals Hall of the airport buzzed with excitement as locals returning home and curious visitors paused to witness the special occasion. Government officials unveiled an impressive mural inside and a prominent billboard outside the airport, paying tribute to the accomplished athlete.

Beyond the airport walls, students from her former schools added to the celebratory atmosphere, and Coach Paul Francis graced the occasion with his presence.

Sada Williams Gets Financial Boost

Deputy Prime Minister Santia Bradshaw and Minister of Sports and Youth Charles Griffith led the chorus of accolades. This past August, Williams’ remarkable achievement in securing a bronze medal in the 400 meters at World Athletics Championships held in Budapest, Hungary, earned her well-deserved recognition and applause. She also won bronze at the Eugene 2022 Championships.

In a further demonstration of support and encouragement, the Government announced a generous grant of $150,000. This financial boost will assist Sada Williams in her preparations for the highly anticipated 2024 Olympic Games, set to take place in Paris, France.

“I’m always appreciative of the support that Bajans show. I don’t think that all this would be possible without their love and support and them watching me all the time, so I always love to see them supporting me and showing me love, so keep on doing that,” Sada Williams said.

As she continues to inspire both her country and the global athletics community, Barbados looks forward to cheering her on in the upcoming challenges and triumphs that lie ahead in her promising career.

Share the News: Tap to Share
Previous articleA Powerhouse Lineup of Men for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon
Ato Stephens
http://www.trackalerts.com
Ato Stephens, a former sprinter from Trinidad and Tobago, excelled in the 400 meters. He secured a bronze medal at the 2003 CAC Championships and a silver at the 2005 edition. He also won the NCAA 400m indoor title in 1999. Ato Stephens represented his country at the Summer Olympics in 2000, 2004, and 2008 and competed in the World Championships in 2001, 2005, and 2007. Impressive achievements include a third-place finish in the semifinals at the 2007 World Championships and fourth place in the semifinals at the 2006 Commonwealth Games. Stephens continues to inspire with his notable performances on the track.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here