Sada Williams, a renowned quarter-mile runner from Barbados, received a warm welcome and recognition on Thursday (5 Oct) at Grantley Adams International Airport, marking a significant moment in her career.

The bustling Arrivals Hall of the airport buzzed with excitement as locals returning home and curious visitors paused to witness the special occasion. Government officials unveiled an impressive mural inside and a prominent billboard outside the airport, paying tribute to the accomplished athlete.

Beyond the airport walls, students from her former schools added to the celebratory atmosphere, and Coach Paul Francis graced the occasion with his presence.

Sada Williams Gets Financial Boost

Deputy Prime Minister Santia Bradshaw and Minister of Sports and Youth Charles Griffith led the chorus of accolades. This past August, Williams’ remarkable achievement in securing a bronze medal in the 400 meters at World Athletics Championships held in Budapest, Hungary, earned her well-deserved recognition and applause. She also won bronze at the Eugene 2022 Championships.

In a further demonstration of support and encouragement, the Government announced a generous grant of $150,000. This financial boost will assist Sada Williams in her preparations for the highly anticipated 2024 Olympic Games, set to take place in Paris, France.

“I’m always appreciative of the support that Bajans show. I don’t think that all this would be possible without their love and support and them watching me all the time, so I always love to see them supporting me and showing me love, so keep on doing that,” Sada Williams said.

As she continues to inspire both her country and the global athletics community, Barbados looks forward to cheering her on in the upcoming challenges and triumphs that lie ahead in her promising career.