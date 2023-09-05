Long-Distance
FILE PHOTO: Long-Distance race

Unfolding from Drammen to Rizhao, athletes set new records and claimed titles in a series of global long-distance and walking events.

Personal bests, national records, and competitive victories marked each contest, amplifying the excitement in the world of long-distance racing and walking.

Drammen Half Marathon: New Personal Bests Set

In Drammen, Norway, Ethiopian Emebet Niguse took first place in the Half Marathon with a new personal best time of 1:09:12. Erik Lomas followed suit in the men’s category with a winning time of 1:05:15. In the 5km race, Senay Amlesom Fissehatsion clocked an impressive 13:29.

Balkan Half Marathon: Records and Titles

At the Balkan Half Marathon in Bitola, Macedonia, Albanian steeplechase specialist Luiza Gega won with a time of 1:14:30. North Macedonian runner Dario Ivanovski set a national record, clocking in at 1:04:45.

Perm Marathon: Competitive Edge

In Russia’s Perm Marathon, Aleksey Reunkov and Lyubov Dobrovolskaya stood out with winning times of 2:17:30 and 2:46:40, respectively.

Belgorod Half Marathon: Speed Takes Center Stage

The Belgorod Half Marathon in Russia featured Rinas Akhmadiyev and Dina Aleksandrova as winners, clocking in at 1:04:43 and 1:13:48, respectively.

Pushkin-St. Petersburg Marathon: Local Victories

Igor Veretennikov and Antonina Yushina won at the Pushkin-St. Petersburg Marathon in Russia, with times of 2:24:47 and 2:44:37, respectively.

Chinese National Walking Event: Personal Bests and Wins

The national walking event in Rizhao, China saw Qian Haifeng win the men’s 20 km race in 1:21:45. Wang Xin set a personal best in the 35 km race with 2:34:13. Wu Quanming secured the women’s 20 km title with a time of 1:31:22.

In other track and field updates, some of the most popular Upcoming Athletics Events, include Long-Distance, are –

Palio Citta’ della Quercia Rovereto (6 Sept)

Brussels Diamond League (8 Sept)

Tallinn Marathon (9 Sept)

Great North Run (10 Sept)

Eugene Diamond League (16-17 Sept)

Copenhagen Half Marathon (17 Sept)

Berlin Marathon (24 Sept)


Alfonz Juck (eme news)
http://www.trackalerts.com
Alfonz Juck serves as the publisher of EME NEWS, a comprehensive news service dedicated to the world of athletics. This daily publication provides timely updates and additional news as needed, covering various aspects of the sport.

