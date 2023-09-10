World champion Josh Kerr headlines New Balance 5th Avenue Mile men’s field
BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - AUGUST 23: Josh Kerr of Team Great Britain celebrates winning gold in the Men's 1500m Final during day five of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 at National Athletics Centre on August 23, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images for World Athletics)

The NYRR (New York Road Runners) 5th Avenue Mile took place on September 10 in New York City, offering a stunning platform for world-class runners to compete saw and Josh Kerr and Jemma Reekie, both from Great Britain, topped the field. 

Participants from various countries delivered noteworthy performances, setting new records and personal bests in both the men’s and women’s categories. Click here for Full Results

Who won the 5th Avenue Mile?

Women’s Race Highlights

In a nail-biting finish, Jemma Reekie of Great Britain clinched the first spot with a 4:20 finish, closely followed by Ireland’s Sarah Healy, also clocking in at 4:20. 

The competition was stiff, with Britain’s Melisa Courtney-Bryant taking the third place at 4:21, and Nikki Hilts from the USA tying for fourth place with Adelle Tracy of Jamaica, at 4:21 and 4:22, respectively.

 The top 10 was rounded out by athletes, including Japan’s Nozomi Tanaka and America’s Dani Jones, among others. South Africa’s Carina Viljonen made an unexpected impact, finishing with a time of 4:28.

5th Avenue Mile Men’s Race Highlights

Great Britain led the men’s category, with Josh Kerr taking first place at 3:47.9, followed by fellow countryman George Mills with a 3:49.9 finish.

Geordie Beamish of New Zealand completed the podium with a time of 3:50.0. American runners such as Vincent Ciattei and Sam Parkel also held their own, clocking identical times of 3:51. 

France’s Azeddine Habz joined the tie at the same mark. The competition remained intense as athletes like Kasey Knevelbaard and Cooper Teare battled for top 10 finishes.

The 2023 NYRR 5th Avenue Mile has undoubtedly set the stage for an exhilarating athletic season. The event serves as an excellent precursor to upcoming major competitions, such as the Diamond League Final, as athletes demonstrate they are well-prepared for the challenges that lie ahead. 

With the 2023 NYRR 5th Avenue Mile behind us, anticipation builds for the subsequent events on the global athletic calendar.

In other track and field updates, some of the most popular upcoming Upcoming Athletics Events are –

Eugene Diamond League (16-17 Sept)

Copenhagen Half Marathon (17 Sept)

Berlin Marathon (24 Sept)

