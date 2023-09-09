World champion Josh Kerr headlines New Balance 5th Avenue Mile men’s field
New Balance 5th Avenue Mile 2023 Live Stream, TV coverage, live results, schedule, and startlist will be available for viewers’ convenience on September 10.

How to New Balance 5th Avenue Mile 2023 Live Stream?

NBC, Peacock and USATF TV will broadcast the 2023 New Balance 5th Avenue Mile on Sunday, September 10, with a scheduled airtime from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. ET. Audiences can expect real-time coverage of the high-stakes races, which will include pro athletes, along with an in-depth summary of the earlier heats.

In the United Kingdom, the broadcast will be free of charge – Watch Live Here.

Everywhere outside of the USA & UK, the broadcast will require RunnerSpace +PLUS – Watch Live Here.

The men’s field includes the likes of world 1500m champion Josh Kerr of Great Britain, as well as  2023 Falmouth Mile champion Johnny GregorekCooper Teare, two-time 5th Avenue Mile podium finisher Sam Prakel, and U.S. Olympian Woody Kincaid.

On the women’s side, look out for highlighted runners like American mile record-holder Nikki Hiltz and compatriot and Olympian Elle St. Pierre to lead the way on Sunday.

The 5th Avenue Mile is an annual road mile race that usually takes place on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York City. It is often held in September and attracts a wide range of participants, from professional athletes to amateur runners.

The event usually features several races throughout the day, organized into categories based on age and skill level. The course is typically a straight line, providing a unique setting for a road mile, which usually allows for fast times.

For the most current information, you may want to consult official resources or websites related to the event.

