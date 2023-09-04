Meeting Citta’ Di Padova 2023: Natasha Morrison, Kyree King, Amoi Brown Secure Wins on Italian Soil
Capture the excitement of the Meeting Citta' Di Padova 2023 as Natasha Morrison, Kyree King, Amoi Brown, and Alexis Holmes claim top spots. Don't miss the highlights from this World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze level event in Padova, Italy.
Natasha Morrison, Kyree King, Amoi Brown, and Alexis Holmes were winners at Sunday’s (3 Sept) Meeting Citta’ Di Padova 2023 held in Padova, Italy. This Athletics Meet is a World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze level meeting.
The meet saw some top performances in the sprints, hurdles, middle-distance and field events from Jamaica and USA athletes.
In the Men’s 100m, Kyree King of the USA narrowly clinched the gold with a time of 10.27 seconds, beating Jamaica’s Micheal Campbell by just one-hundredth of a second.
On the women’s side, Jamaica’s Natasha Morrison sprinted to victory in the 100m with a time of 11.15 seconds, closely followed by Twanisha Terry of the USA, who clocked in at 11.21 seconds, and Briana Williams, third with a time of 11.39.
The Women’s 100m Hurdles saw Amoi Brown of Jamaica take the top spot with a time of 12.83 seconds. In the Men’s 110m Hurdles, Roger Iribarne of Cuba led the pack, but Jamal Britt from the USA wasn’t far behind, securing second place with a time of 13.71 seconds.
The USA’s Alexis Holmes and Kaylin Whitney swept the Women’s 400m, finishing first and second with times of 50.66 and 51.94 seconds, respectively. In the Men’s 400m, Spain’s Inaki Canal grabbed the gold, but Dubem Nwachukwu of the USA was hot on his heels, finishing second with a time of 45.95 seconds.
In the Women’s 800m, Sinclaire Johnson of the USA took the gold with a time of 1:59.76, narrowly beating Ciara Mageean of Ireland.
The Men’s Long Jump was a spectacle, with Tom Campagne of France leaping to victory. However, Jamaica’s Tajay Gayle was a close second, recording a jump of 8.00 meters.
Caribbean track and field news source, showcasing Jamaica track and field, and embracing the entire Caribbean, with worldwide exposure. We travel the world to bring you live happenings in track and field. You will find us at World Championship & Olympic Games along with development and IAAF Permit meets