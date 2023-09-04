Natasha Morrison, Kyree King, Amoi Brown, and Alexis Holmes were winners at Sunday’s (3 Sept) Meeting Citta’ Di Padova 2023 held in Padova, Italy. This Athletics Meet is a World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze level meeting.

The meet saw some top performances in the sprints, hurdles, middle-distance and field events from Jamaica and USA athletes.

In the Men’s 100m, Kyree King of the USA narrowly clinched the gold with a time of 10.27 seconds, beating Jamaica’s Micheal Campbell by just one-hundredth of a second.

On the women’s side, Jamaica’s Natasha Morrison sprinted to victory in the 100m with a time of 11.15 seconds, closely followed by Twanisha Terry of the USA, who clocked in at 11.21 seconds, and Briana Williams, third with a time of 11.39.

The Women’s 100m Hurdles saw Amoi Brown of Jamaica take the top spot with a time of 12.83 seconds. In the Men’s 110m Hurdles, Roger Iribarne of Cuba led the pack, but Jamal Britt from the USA wasn’t far behind, securing second place with a time of 13.71 seconds.

The USA’s Alexis Holmes and Kaylin Whitney swept the Women’s 400m, finishing first and second with times of 50.66 and 51.94 seconds, respectively. In the Men’s 400m, Spain’s Inaki Canal grabbed the gold, but Dubem Nwachukwu of the USA was hot on his heels, finishing second with a time of 45.95 seconds.

In the Women’s 800m, Sinclaire Johnson of the USA took the gold with a time of 1:59.76, narrowly beating Ciara Mageean of Ireland.

The Men’s Long Jump was a spectacle, with Tom Campagne of France leaping to victory. However, Jamaica’s Tajay Gayle was a close second, recording a jump of 8.00 meters.

Meeting Citta’ Di Padova 2023 Results

Men’s 100m – Wind: -0.7

Position Athlete Country Mark 1 KING Kyree USA 10.27 2 CAMPBELL Micheal Jamaica 10.28 3 BROWN Aaron Canada 10.31 4 SMITH Jt USA 10.35 5 WAGNER Julian Germany 10.44 6 ANSAH-PEPRAH Lucas Germany 10.53 7 WOLF Yannick Germany 10.56 8 VLEMINCKX Kobe Belgium 10.64

Men’s 400m

Position Athlete Country Mark 1 CANAL Inaki Spain 45.57 2 NWACHUKWU Dubem USA 45.95 3 THEBE Baboloki Botswana 46.00 4 SCOTTI Edoardo Italy 46.09 5 NIELSEN Gustav lundholm Denmark 46.14 6 SACOOR Jonathan Belgium 46.51 7 LOPEZ Brayan Italy 46.73 – CHERRY Michael USA DNF

Men’s 800m Heat 2

Position Athlete Country Mark 1 PERNICI Francesco Italy 1:45.41 2 GARCIA Mariano Spain 1:45.92 3 TECUCEANU Catalin Italy 1:46.02 4 SISK Pieter Belgium 1:46.34 5 MUJEZINOVIC Abedin Bosnia and Herzegovina 1:46.63 6 GILES Elliot Great Britain 1:46.80 7 PERON Jacopo Italy 1:48.61 8 SAM Ellis USA 1:49.31 – BIEDERBICK Dennis Germany DNF – MARANGON Pietro Italy DNF – TUKA Amel Bosnia and Herzegovina DNS

Men’s 800m Heat 1

Position Athlete Country Mark 1 BEN HACHIMI Mouhcine Morocco 1:49.56 2 CAMPEOL Abel Italy 1:50.32 3 BRAZZALE Enrico Italy 1:50.51 4 GALIMI Niccolo’ Italy 1:51.07 5 LODI Kevin Italy 1:51.57 6 ZANON Francesco Italy 1:52.69 – GIACOMINELLI Luca Italy DNF – PREBIANCA Leonardo Italy DNF – MANISCALCO Tommaso Italy DNS – COSCORAN Andrew Ireland DNS – TESINI Leonardo Italy DNS – RODA Matteo Italy DNS – DIANIN Michele Italy DNS

Men’s 1500m

Position Athlete Country Mark 1 ABDIKADAR SHEIK ALI Mohad Italy 3:33.79 2 MESLEK Ossama Italy 3:33.92 3 DEBJANI Ismael Belgium 3:34.00 4 LUMB Kieran Canada 3:34.55 5 VERHEYDEN Ruben Belgium 3:34.60 6 FONTES Ignacio Spain 3:35.93 7 FAYISA Abdisa Ethiopia 3:36.12 8 FILIPPI Giovanni Italy 3:36.14

Men’s 110m Hurdles – Wind: -1.3

Position Athlete Country Mark 1 IRIBARNE Roger Cuba 13.54 2 BRITT Jamal USA 13.71 3 OBASUYI Michael Belgium 13.80 4 THORNE Craig Canada 13.82 5 JAQUET Mathieu Switzerland 13.92

Men’s Long Jump

Position Athlete Country Mark 1 CAMPAGNE Tom France 8.09 2 GAYLE Tajay Jamaica 8.00 3 ADEMOLA Reece Ireland 7.97

Men’s Shot Put

Position Athlete Country Mark 1 WEIR Zane Italy 22.44 2 KOVACS Joe USA 22.40 3 FABBRI Leonardo Italy 21.49

Men’s Javelin U18

Position Athlete Country Mark 1 BERTOLINI Roberto Italy 70.31 2 FINA Michele Italy 70.07 3 LAZZARETTO Kristian Italy 68.06

Women’s 100m – Wind: 0.0

Position Name Country Mark 1 Natasha Morrison Jamaica 11.15 2 Twanisha Terry USA 11.21 3 Briana Williams Jamaica 11.39 4 Arialis Gandulla Portugal 11.53 5 Monika Weigertova Slovakia 11.99 6 Johanelis Herrera Abreu Italy 12.13 7 Annie Tagoe Great Britain 13.17 – Sha’carri Richardson USA DNS

Women’s 400m

Position Name Country Mark 1 Alexis Holmes USA 50.66 2 Kaylin Whitney USA 51.94 3 Madeline Price Canada 52.07 4 Catia Azevedo Portugal 52.13 5 Tereza Petrzilkova Czech Republic 52.15 6 Alessandra Bonora Italy 52.85 7 Anna Polinari Italy 53.60 8 Micha Powell Canada 54.19

Women’s 800m

Position Name Country Mark 1 Sinclaire Johnson USA 1:59.76 2 Ciara Mageean Ireland 2:00.08 3 Anita Horvat Slovenia 2:00.40 4 Sage Hurta-Klecker USA 2:00.46 5 Christina Hering Germany 2:00.73 6 Annemarie Nissen Denmark 2:01.28 7 Lorena Martin Spain 2:01.32 8 Afonso Salome’ Portugal 2:01.70 9 Carley Thomas Australia 2:02.41 10 Veronika Sadek Slovenia 2:03.27 11 Eleonora Vandi Italy 2:03.85 – Samantha Zago Italy DNF – Jerneja Smonkar Slovenia DNS

Women’s 100m Hurdles – Wind: -0.8

Position Name Country Mark 1 Amoi Brown Jamaica 12.83 2 Anna Toth Hungary 13.20 3 Mako Fukube Japan 13.25 4 Giada Carmassi Italy 13.29 5 Elena Carraro Italy 13.30 6 Anna Plotitsyna Ukraine 13.43 7 Milica Emini Serbia 13.49 8 Veronica Besana Italy 13.76

Women’s 1500m Heat 2

Position Name Country Mark 1 Nadia Battocletti Italy 4:03.34 MR 2 Sintayehu Vissa Italy 4:04.10 3 Wubrist aschal Kassie Ethiopia 4:04.19 4 Revee Walcott Nolan Great Britain 4:04.76 5 Federica Del Buono Italy 4:05.47 6 Kristina Maki Czech Republic 4:06.23 7 Nele Webel Germany 4:06.63 8 Sophie O’Sullivan Ireland 4:07.66 9 Sarah McDonald Great Britain 4:07.78 10 Sarah Madeleina France 4:08.22 11 Berenice Cleyet Merle France 4:08.48 12 Elisa Bortoli Italy 4:13.52 13 Laura Dalla Monta’ Italy 4:17.13 – Ksanet Alem Ethiopia DNF – Rose Davies Australia DNF – Salomé Afonso Portugal DNF

Women’s 1500m Heat 1