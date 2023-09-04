Bellinzona Galá dei Castelli 2023: Thompson-Herah, Seville, Goule-Toppin, and Bol Steal the Show
The Bellinzona Galá dei Castelli Meeting 2023 featured season-best times, meeting records, and a showcase of athletic brilliance from recent global champions. Don't miss the highlights of this electrifying meet
Elaine Thompson-Herah, Oblique Seville, Natoya Goule-Toppin, and Femke Bol were the standout performers at the Bellinzona Galá dei Castelli Meeting 2023 in Bellinzona, Switzerland on Monday, September 4. The event was a showcase of athletic excellence, featuring athletes who have recently made headlines on the global stage.
Elaine Thompson-Herah, the Olympic Games sprint double-double champion, is making her way back to top form. After missing out on an individual spot on Jamaica’s team to Budapest 23, she clocked a season-best 10.92 in the women’s 100m. Thompson-Herah helped Jamaica to secure silver in the women’s 4x100m at Budapest 23, where the USA, anchored by Sha’Carri Richardson, took gold.
In the men’s 100m, Oblique Seville of Jamaica took the top spot with a time of 10.01, narrowly edging out Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya, who finished in 10.04. Seville’s win comes after he just missed out on a medal at Budapest 23, finishing fourth in a race where the second, third, and fourth-place finishers all clocked the same time of 10.88.
Natoya Goule-Toppin, another Jamaican athlete, dominated the women’s 800m with a meeting record of 1:57.53. She was closely followed by Addison Wiley of the USA, who finished in 1:57.64.
Femke Bol secures big victory at Bellinzona Galá dei Castelli
Femke Bol of the Netherlands, the world 400m hurdles champion and one of the stars from Budapest 23, continued her winning streak in Bellinzona. She finished first in the women’s 400m hurdles with a time of 52.79. Bol had won two gold medals in Budapest 23, including an anchor leg run for the Netherlands that was split at an astonishing 48.9.
Other notable performances included Alison Dos Santos of Brazil setting a meeting record in the men’s 400m hurdles with a time of 47.50, and Shamier Little of the USA finishing second behind Bol in the women’s 400m hurdles with a time of 53.64.
The Bellinzona Galá dei Castelli Meeting 2023 served as a platform for athletes to either continue their winning momentum or make strong comebacks, setting the stage for an exciting season ahead.
