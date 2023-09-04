Elaine Thompson-Herah, Oblique Seville, Natoya Goule-Toppin, and Femke Bol were the standout performers at the Bellinzona Galá dei Castelli Meeting 2023 in Bellinzona, Switzerland on Monday, September 4.

The event was a showcase of athletic excellence, featuring athletes who have recently made headlines on the global stage.

Elaine Thompson-Herah, the Olympic Games sprint double-double champion, is making her way back to top form. After missing out on an individual spot on Jamaica’s team to Budapest 23, she clocked a season-best 10.92 in the women’s 100m. Thompson-Herah helped Jamaica to secure silver in the women’s 4x100m at Budapest 23, where the USA, anchored by Sha’Carri Richardson, took gold.

In the men’s 100m, Oblique Seville of Jamaica took the top spot with a time of 10.01, narrowly edging out Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya, who finished in 10.04. Seville’s win comes after he just missed out on a medal at Budapest 23, finishing fourth in a race where the second, third, and fourth-place finishers all clocked the same time of 10.88.

Natoya Goule-Toppin, another Jamaican athlete, dominated the women’s 800m with a meeting record of 1:57.53. She was closely followed by Addison Wiley of the USA, who finished in 1:57.64.

Femke Bol secures big victory at Bellinzona Galá dei Castelli

Femke Bol of the Netherlands, the world 400m hurdles champion and one of the stars from Budapest 23, continued her winning streak in Bellinzona. She finished first in the women’s 400m hurdles with a time of 52.79. Bol had won two gold medals in Budapest 23, including an anchor leg run for the Netherlands that was split at an astonishing 48.9.

Other notable performances included Alison Dos Santos of Brazil setting a meeting record in the men’s 400m hurdles with a time of 47.50, and Shamier Little of the USA finishing second behind Bol in the women’s 400m hurdles with a time of 53.64.

The Bellinzona Galá dei Castelli Meeting 2023 served as a platform for athletes to either continue their winning momentum or make strong comebacks, setting the stage for an exciting season ahead.

RESULTS WOMEN

Women’s 100m A Final – wind 0.0

POS NAME NAT. RESULT Info 1 Elaine THOMPSON-HERAH JAM 10,92 SB 2 Imani LANSIQUOT GBR 10,99 PB 3 Gina BASS GAM 11,12 4 Zoe HOBBS NZL 11,20 (.197) 5 Shashalee FORBES JAM 11,20 (.200) 6 Tamara CLARK USA 11,22 7 Mujinga KAMBUNDJI SUI 11,37 8 N’Ketia SEEDO NED 11,42

Women’s 100m B Final – wind 0.0

POS NAME NAT. RESULT 1 Zaynab DOSSO ITA 11,15 2 Sarah LAVIN IRL 11,27 3 Nadine VISSER NED 11,38 4 Veronica Shanti PEREIRA SGP 11,43 5 Ditaji KAMBUNDJI SUI 11,64 6 Chiara MELON ITA 11,92 7 Aurora VOLPI ITA 12,11 8 Maëva TAHOU SUI 12,47

Women’s 400m Hurdles

POS NAME NAT. RESULT 1 Femke BOL NED 52,79 2 Shamier LITTLE USA 53,64 3 Cathelijn PEETERS NED 55,25 4 Eleonora MARCHIANDO ITA 55,35 5 Annina FAHR SUI 55,92 6 Daniela LEDECKÁ SVK 56,94

Women’s 800m

POS NAME NAT. RESULT 1 Natoya GOULE-TOPPIN JAM 1:57,53 2 Addison WILEY USA 1:57,64 3 Audrey WERRO SUI 1:58,13 4 Rénelle LAMOTE FRA 1:58,42 5 Lore HOFFMANN SUI 1:58,73 6 Gabriela GAJANOVÁ SVK 1:58,78 7 Elena BELLÒ ITA 1:59,15 8 Rachel PELLAUD SUI 1:59,40 9 Noélie YARIGO BEN 1:59,75 10 Agnès RAHAROLAHY FRA 2:01,80 1 Aneta LEMIESZ POL aufg.

Women’s Pole Vault – September 3

POS NAME NAT. RESULT 4,23 4,38 4,48 4,58 4,68 4,73 4,80 4,92 Info 1 MORRIS Sandi USA 4,80 – – O XO O O O XXX MR 2 MOSER Angelica SUI 4,58 – O XXO O XXX 3 MOLINAROLO Elisa ITA 4,58 XO O XXO XXO – XXX 4 BONNIN Marie-Julie FRA 4,48 – XXO O XXX 5 BRADSHAW Holly GBR 4,38 – O XXX 5 ŠUTEJ Tina SLO 4,38 – O XXX 7 BRUNI Roberta ITA 4,38 – XO XXX 7 MCTAGGART Olivia NZL 4,38 – XO XXX 9 BACHMANN Lea SUI 4,23 O XXX 10 STÖCKLIN Pascale SUI 4,23 XXO XXX 305 CHEVRIER Margot FRA ogV – XXX 310 NEWMAN Alysha CAN ogV – XXX

RESULTS MEN

Men’s 100m A Final – wind 0.1

POS NAME NAT. RESULT 1 Oblique SEVILLE JAM 10,01 2 Ferdinand OMANYALA KEN 10,04 3 Akani SIMBINE RSA 10,13 4 Brandon CARNES USA 10,14 5 Andre DE GRASSE CAN 10,18 (.172) 6 Jeremiah AZU GBR 10,18 (.176) 7 Ryiem FORDE JAM 10,28 8 Brendon RODNEY CAN 10,29

Men’s 100m B Final – wind 0.0

POS NAME NAT. RESULT 1 Taymir BURNET NED 10,12 2 Cejhae GREENE ANT 10,27 3 Eric MAREK ITA 10,47 4 William Jeff REAIS SUI 10,48 5 Andrea FEDERICI ITA 10,54 6 Sylvain CHUARD SUI 10,60 7 Federico GUGLIELMI ITA 10,62 8 Nathan OBERTI SUI 10,98

Men’s 400m Hurdles Heat 1

POS NAME NAT. RESULT Info 1 Alison DOS SANTOS BRA 47,50 MR 2 Wilfried HAPPIO FRA 47,58 SB 3 Ludvy VAILLANT FRA 47,92 4 Trevor BASSITT USA 48,82 5 Wiseman Were MUKHOBE KEN 48,94 6 Thomas BARR IRL 51,07

Men’s 400m Hurdles Heat 2