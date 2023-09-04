The Big Half 2023 Marathon showcased an impressive array of British talent, with Jack Rowe and Calli Thackery leading the charge in the men’s and women’s elite categories, respectively.
Rowe clocked an impressive 01:01:08, closely followed by Mahamed Mahamed at 01:01:16. Notably, Sir Mo Farah also made it to the top five, finishing fourth with a time of 01:02:43.
On the women’s side, Thackery set the pace with a time of 01:09:15, while Rose Harvey trailed behind at 01:10:02. The event was a testament to the depth of long-distance running talent in the UK, as the top 10 finishers in both categories were all British athletes.
Men’s Elite Results:
|Place
|Name
|Country
|Time
|1
|ROWE, Jack
|GBR
|01:01:08
|2
|MAHAMED, Mahamed
|GBR
|01:01:16
|3
|BUTCHART, Andrew
|GBR
|01:02:15
|4
|FARAH, Sir Mo
|GBR
|01:02:43
|5
|MELLOR, Jonny
|GBR
|01:02:54
|6
|MAHAMED, Zakariya
|GBR
|01:03:32
|7
|CLARKE, Adam
|GBR
|01:03:55
|8
|AADAN, Mohamud
|GBR
|01:03:58
|9
|HEYES, Andrew
|GBR
|01:04:05
|10
|CROSS, Ellis
|GBR
|01:04:37
Women’s Elite Results:
|Place
|Name
|Country
|Time
|1
|THACKERY, Calli
|GBR
|01:09:15
|2
|HARVEY, Rose
|GBR
|01:10:02
|3
|Donnelly, Abbie
|GBR
|01:10:31
|4
|EVANS, Clara
|GBR
|01:11:23
|5
|PARTRIDGE, Lily
|GBR
|01:12:25
|6
|REID, Lucy
|GBR
|01:13:57
|7
|MCCORMICK, Tessa
|GBR
|01:14:42
|8
|ESTLEA, Kate
|GBR
|01:14:46
|9
|MURRAY, Rebecca
|GBR
|01:16:08
|10
|CULLING, Anya
|GBR
|01:17:39
The Big Half 2023 event was live-streamed via YouTube
Who won The Big Half 2023 Marathon – Championships Section?
Jamaal Seyfu led the men’s field with an impressive time of 01:03:34, closely followed by Abdulqani Sharif at 01:03:58.
The women’s race was equally compelling, with Abbie Donnelly finishing first at 01:10:31 and Sally O’gorman trailing behind at 01:14:14.
While the top 10 in both categories were predominantly from Great Britain, Rita Ribeiro from Portugal made a notable appearance in the women’s race, securing the 13th position with a time of 01:19:33.
The event was a testament to the depth of talent in long-distance running in the UK, as athletes from various age categories made it to the top 30. Overall, the marathon served as an exciting platform for both seasoned and emerging runners to display their capabilities.
Below is the top 30 in each section of the The Big Half 2023
The Big Half 2023 Men’s Results
|Pos.
|Name
|Country
|Time
|1
|Jamaal, Seyfu
|GBR
|01:03:34
|2
|Sharif, Abdulqani
|GBR
|01:03:58
|3
|Allen, Jacob
|GBR
|01:05:30
|4
|Hamilton, Daniel
|GBR
|01:05:57
|5
|Graham, Paul
|GBR
|01:06:25
|6
|Eglen, Sam
|GBR
|01:06:26
|7
|Heath, Simon
|GBR
|01:06:30
|8
|Bramwell, Sam
|GBR
|01:06:37
|9
|Bell, Oscar
|GBR
|01:07:00
|10
|Tharme, Callum
|GBR
|01:07:32
|11
|Hashi, Mohamed
|GBR
|01:08:10
|12
|Bester, Nick
|GBR
|01:08:30
|13
|Butler, Tom
|GBR
|01:08:30
|14
|Chuck, Edward
|GBR
|01:08:32
|15
|Thompson, Robert
|GBR
|01:08:34
|16
|Bailey, Ian
|GBR
|01:08:38
|17
|Smith, Marshall
|GBR
|01:08:39
|18
|Ramm, Jack
|GBR
|01:08:39
|19
|Jackson, Stephen
|GBR
|01:08:39
|20
|Renfer, Sean
|GBR
|01:08:40
|21
|Stephenson, Barry
|GBR
|01:08:40
|22
|Simpson, Henry
|GBR
|01:08:42
|23
|Wilson, Robert
|GBR
|01:08:43
|24
|Gladley, Alex
|GBR
|01:08:49
|25
|Greenwood, Chris
|GBR
|01:08:56
|26
|Roberts, Morgan
|GBR
|01:09:05
|27
|Price, Richard
|GBR
|01:09:10
|28
|Matheson, Alastair
|GBR
|01:09:27
|29
|Mitchell, Joshua
|GBR
|01:09:29
|30
|Ellis, James
|GBR
|01:09:39
The Big Half 2023 Women’s Results
|Pos.
|Name
|Country
|Time
|1
|Donnelly, Abbie
|GBR
|01:10:31
|2
|O’gorman, Sally
|GBR
|01:14:14
|3
|Farley, Jemima
|GBR
|01:15:17
|4
|Barlow, Tracy
|GBR
|01:15:45
|5
|Dixon, Holly
|GBR
|01:17:30
|6
|Bruce, Claire
|GBR
|01:17:47
|7
|Hunter, Sarah
|GBR
|01:17:58
|8
|Ingham, Vicki
|GBR
|01:18:01
|9
|Birch, Annie
|GBR
|01:18:52
|10
|Amos, Imogen
|GBR
|01:18:52
|11
|Gelder, Izzy
|GBR
|01:19:12
|12
|Woodward, Katy
|GBR
|01:19:16
|13
|Ribeiro, Rita
|POR
|01:19:33
|14
|King, Katie
|GBR
|01:20:09
|15
|Mccall, Steph
|GBR
|01:20:36
|16
|Wepener, Nicole
|GBR
|01:21:12
|17
|Bromilow, Lara
|GBR
|01:21:16
|18
|Hughes, Rowen
|GBR
|01:21:44
|19
|Mcdonald, Fiona
|GBR
|01:21:47
|20
|Hedgethorne, Katy
|GBR
|01:22:18
|21
|Tarasewicz, Henrietta
|GBR
|01:22:27
|22
|Reid, Helen
|GBR
|01:22:54
|23
|Bailey, Lisa
|GBR
|01:23:13
|24
|Thornley, Lisa
|GBR
|01:23:15
|25
|Carter, Lucie
|GBR
|01:23:27
|26
|Kandie, Catherine
|GBR
|01:23:29
|27
|Lynch, Justine
|GBR
|01:23:35
|28
|Leyland, Grace
|GBR
|01:23:42
|29
|Briggs, Lydia
|GBR
|01:23:44
|30
|Nandi, Jennifer
|GBR
|01:23:44