The Big Half 2023 Marathon showcased an impressive array of British talent, with Jack Rowe and Calli Thackery leading the charge in the men’s and women’s elite categories, respectively.

Rowe clocked an impressive 01:01:08, closely followed by Mahamed Mahamed at 01:01:16. Notably, Sir Mo Farah also made it to the top five, finishing fourth with a time of 01:02:43.

On the women’s side, Thackery set the pace with a time of 01:09:15, while Rose Harvey trailed behind at 01:10:02. The event was a testament to the depth of long-distance running talent in the UK, as the top 10 finishers in both categories were all British athletes.

Men’s Elite Results:

Place Name Country Time
1 ROWE, Jack GBR 01:01:08
2 MAHAMED, Mahamed GBR 01:01:16
3 BUTCHART, Andrew GBR 01:02:15
4 FARAH, Sir Mo GBR 01:02:43
5 MELLOR, Jonny GBR 01:02:54
6 MAHAMED, Zakariya GBR 01:03:32
7 CLARKE, Adam GBR 01:03:55
8 AADAN, Mohamud GBR 01:03:58
9 HEYES, Andrew GBR 01:04:05
10 CROSS, Ellis GBR 01:04:37

Women’s Elite Results:

Place Name Country Time
1 THACKERY, Calli GBR 01:09:15
2 HARVEY, Rose GBR 01:10:02
3 Donnelly, Abbie GBR 01:10:31
4 EVANS, Clara GBR 01:11:23
5 PARTRIDGE, Lily GBR 01:12:25
6 REID, Lucy GBR 01:13:57
7 MCCORMICK, Tessa GBR 01:14:42
8 ESTLEA, Kate GBR 01:14:46
9 MURRAY, Rebecca GBR 01:16:08
10 CULLING, Anya GBR 01:17:39

The Big Half 2023 event was live-streamed via YouTube

Who won The Big Half 2023 Marathon – Championships Section?

Jamaal Seyfu led the men’s field with an impressive time of 01:03:34, closely followed by Abdulqani Sharif at 01:03:58.

The women’s race was equally compelling, with Abbie Donnelly finishing first at 01:10:31 and Sally O’gorman trailing behind at 01:14:14.

While the top 10 in both categories were predominantly from Great Britain, Rita Ribeiro from Portugal made a notable appearance in the women’s race, securing the 13th position with a time of 01:19:33.

The event was a testament to the depth of talent in long-distance running in the UK, as athletes from various age categories made it to the top 30. Overall, the marathon served as an exciting platform for both seasoned and emerging runners to display their capabilities.

Who win the Volksbank Münster Marathon 2023?

Below is the top 30 in each section of the The Big Half 2023

The Big Half 2023 Men’s Results

Pos. Name Country Time
1 Jamaal, Seyfu GBR 01:03:34
2 Sharif, Abdulqani GBR 01:03:58
3 Allen, Jacob GBR 01:05:30
4 Hamilton, Daniel GBR 01:05:57
5 Graham, Paul GBR 01:06:25
6 Eglen, Sam GBR 01:06:26
7 Heath, Simon GBR 01:06:30
8 Bramwell, Sam GBR 01:06:37
9 Bell, Oscar GBR 01:07:00
10 Tharme, Callum GBR 01:07:32
11 Hashi, Mohamed GBR 01:08:10
12 Bester, Nick GBR 01:08:30
13 Butler, Tom GBR 01:08:30
14 Chuck, Edward GBR 01:08:32
15 Thompson, Robert GBR 01:08:34
16 Bailey, Ian GBR 01:08:38
17 Smith, Marshall GBR 01:08:39
18 Ramm, Jack GBR 01:08:39
19 Jackson, Stephen GBR 01:08:39
20 Renfer, Sean GBR 01:08:40
21 Stephenson, Barry GBR 01:08:40
22 Simpson, Henry GBR 01:08:42
23 Wilson, Robert GBR 01:08:43
24 Gladley, Alex GBR 01:08:49
25 Greenwood, Chris GBR 01:08:56
26 Roberts, Morgan GBR 01:09:05
27 Price, Richard GBR 01:09:10
28 Matheson, Alastair GBR 01:09:27
29 Mitchell, Joshua GBR 01:09:29
30 Ellis, James GBR 01:09:39

The Big Half 2023 Women’s Results

Pos. Name Country Time
1 Donnelly, Abbie GBR 01:10:31
2 O’gorman, Sally GBR 01:14:14
3 Farley, Jemima GBR 01:15:17
4 Barlow, Tracy GBR 01:15:45
5 Dixon, Holly GBR 01:17:30
6 Bruce, Claire GBR 01:17:47
7 Hunter, Sarah GBR 01:17:58
8 Ingham, Vicki GBR 01:18:01
9 Birch, Annie GBR 01:18:52
10 Amos, Imogen GBR 01:18:52
11 Gelder, Izzy GBR 01:19:12
12 Woodward, Katy GBR 01:19:16
13 Ribeiro, Rita POR 01:19:33
14 King, Katie GBR 01:20:09
15 Mccall, Steph GBR 01:20:36
16 Wepener, Nicole GBR 01:21:12
17 Bromilow, Lara GBR 01:21:16
18 Hughes, Rowen GBR 01:21:44
19 Mcdonald, Fiona GBR 01:21:47
20 Hedgethorne, Katy GBR 01:22:18
21 Tarasewicz, Henrietta GBR 01:22:27
22 Reid, Helen GBR 01:22:54
23 Bailey, Lisa GBR 01:23:13
24 Thornley, Lisa GBR 01:23:15
25 Carter, Lucie GBR 01:23:27
26 Kandie, Catherine GBR 01:23:29
27 Lynch, Justine GBR 01:23:35
28 Leyland, Grace GBR 01:23:42
29 Briggs, Lydia GBR 01:23:44
30 Nandi, Jennifer GBR 01:23:44
Previous articleVolksbank Münster Marathon 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Results and Top Performances
Next articleHow to Watch the USATF 20 km Championships
blank
Anthony Foster
http://www.trackalerts.com
Anthony Foster is a renowned Jamaican sports journalist, honored twice as the Jamaica sports journalist of the year (in 2004 and 2005). His journalistic achievements are globally recognized. Notably, he authored an award-winning article on Usain Bolt, the iconic 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion, and record holder for the sprint double. This significant piece was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony's extensive coverage includes prestigious events such as the Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012, and Rio 2016. He has also provided coverage for seven (7) World Athletics Championships held between 2007 and 2022, alongside various other international sporting events. Noteworthy mentions comprise his coverage of the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his cherished experience reporting on the 2004 clash between his favorite football team, Argentina, and the USA.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here