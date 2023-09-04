The Big Half 2023 Marathon showcased an impressive array of British talent, with Jack Rowe and Calli Thackery leading the charge in the men’s and women’s elite categories, respectively.

Rowe clocked an impressive 01:01:08, closely followed by Mahamed Mahamed at 01:01:16. Notably, Sir Mo Farah also made it to the top five, finishing fourth with a time of 01:02:43.

On the women’s side, Thackery set the pace with a time of 01:09:15, while Rose Harvey trailed behind at 01:10:02. The event was a testament to the depth of long-distance running talent in the UK, as the top 10 finishers in both categories were all British athletes.

Men’s Elite Results:

Place Name Country Time 1 ROWE, Jack GBR 01:01:08 2 MAHAMED, Mahamed GBR 01:01:16 3 BUTCHART, Andrew GBR 01:02:15 4 FARAH, Sir Mo GBR 01:02:43 5 MELLOR, Jonny GBR 01:02:54 6 MAHAMED, Zakariya GBR 01:03:32 7 CLARKE, Adam GBR 01:03:55 8 AADAN, Mohamud GBR 01:03:58 9 HEYES, Andrew GBR 01:04:05 10 CROSS, Ellis GBR 01:04:37

Women’s Elite Results:

Place Name Country Time 1 THACKERY, Calli GBR 01:09:15 2 HARVEY, Rose GBR 01:10:02 3 Donnelly, Abbie GBR 01:10:31 4 EVANS, Clara GBR 01:11:23 5 PARTRIDGE, Lily GBR 01:12:25 6 REID, Lucy GBR 01:13:57 7 MCCORMICK, Tessa GBR 01:14:42 8 ESTLEA, Kate GBR 01:14:46 9 MURRAY, Rebecca GBR 01:16:08 10 CULLING, Anya GBR 01:17:39

The Big Half 2023 event was live-streamed via YouTube

Who won The Big Half 2023 Marathon – Championships Section?

Jamaal Seyfu led the men’s field with an impressive time of 01:03:34, closely followed by Abdulqani Sharif at 01:03:58.

The women’s race was equally compelling, with Abbie Donnelly finishing first at 01:10:31 and Sally O’gorman trailing behind at 01:14:14.

While the top 10 in both categories were predominantly from Great Britain, Rita Ribeiro from Portugal made a notable appearance in the women’s race, securing the 13th position with a time of 01:19:33.

The event was a testament to the depth of talent in long-distance running in the UK, as athletes from various age categories made it to the top 30. Overall, the marathon served as an exciting platform for both seasoned and emerging runners to display their capabilities.

Below is the top 30 in each section of the The Big Half 2023

The Big Half 2023 Men’s Results

Pos. Name Country Time 1 Jamaal, Seyfu GBR 01:03:34 2 Sharif, Abdulqani GBR 01:03:58 3 Allen, Jacob GBR 01:05:30 4 Hamilton, Daniel GBR 01:05:57 5 Graham, Paul GBR 01:06:25 6 Eglen, Sam GBR 01:06:26 7 Heath, Simon GBR 01:06:30 8 Bramwell, Sam GBR 01:06:37 9 Bell, Oscar GBR 01:07:00 10 Tharme, Callum GBR 01:07:32 11 Hashi, Mohamed GBR 01:08:10 12 Bester, Nick GBR 01:08:30 13 Butler, Tom GBR 01:08:30 14 Chuck, Edward GBR 01:08:32 15 Thompson, Robert GBR 01:08:34 16 Bailey, Ian GBR 01:08:38 17 Smith, Marshall GBR 01:08:39 18 Ramm, Jack GBR 01:08:39 19 Jackson, Stephen GBR 01:08:39 20 Renfer, Sean GBR 01:08:40 21 Stephenson, Barry GBR 01:08:40 22 Simpson, Henry GBR 01:08:42 23 Wilson, Robert GBR 01:08:43 24 Gladley, Alex GBR 01:08:49 25 Greenwood, Chris GBR 01:08:56 26 Roberts, Morgan GBR 01:09:05 27 Price, Richard GBR 01:09:10 28 Matheson, Alastair GBR 01:09:27 29 Mitchell, Joshua GBR 01:09:29 30 Ellis, James GBR 01:09:39

The Big Half 2023 Women’s Results