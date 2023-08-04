Tyler Mason Sets New Mark, Amoi Brown Achieves PB, Rasheen McDonald Takes 2nd in 400m at Citius Meeting

Sharing is caring!

BERN, Switzerland (August 4) — Tyler Mason stood out as the lone Jamaican winner, while Amoi Brown delivered a stunning personal best performance to secure second place in the women’s 100m hurdles at the 6th edition of the Citius Meeting in Bern.

The event witnessed a total of seven meet records being shattered across various disciplines. Tyler Mason, the Jamaican athlete, claimed victory in the men’s hurdles, setting a new meet record with a remarkable time of 13.22 seconds (+0.3), edging out Orlando Bennett’s time of 13.27 seconds.

However, it was Amoi Brown‘s Citius Meeting race that stole the show, as the competition for podium spots in the women’s 100m hurdles was fiercely contested. Brown secured second place, achieving a personal best time of 12.51 seconds (previously 12.59 in the heats). Close behind her were Pia Skrzyszowska at 12.59 seconds, Nadine Visser at 12.65 seconds, and Sarah Lavin at 12.67 seconds (previously 12.72 in the heats), all displaying impressive performances. Amoi Brown Wins 100m Hurdles in Italy

The highlight of the day came from Ditaji Kambundji, whose extraordinary talent was on full display as she dominated the 100m hurdles event, setting a Swiss record, meet record, and claiming the European lead for the year 2023 with a remarkable time of 12.47 seconds. Her exceptional achievements added to the excitement of the meeting, which witnessed numerous other meet records being shattered across various events.

Rusheen McDonald didn’t break 45 seconds at Citius Meeting

In the men’s 400m race, Emmanuel Bamidele showcased exceptional talent, winning with a blazing time of 44.79 seconds, ahead of Rusheen McDonald‘s time of 45.07 seconds.

The women’s 400m race witnessed Laviai Nielsen claiming the meet record with a swift time of 50.83 seconds, followed by hurdler Jessie Knight with an outdoor personal best of 51.75 seconds.

Middle-distance races were also a part of the record-breaking spree. Abdelati El Guesse set a new meet record in the 800m, clocking an impressive time of 1:45.21. In the 1500m, Elzan Bibic secured both the meet record and a national record for Switzerland, finishing in an exceptional time of 3:34.20. Australian athlete Abbey Caldwell stunned with a time of 2:34.63 in the 1000m, setting a new Australian record and achieving the second-fastest time in the world for the year.

In the long jump, world leader Jeswin Aldrin wowed the audience with an 822cm jump (0.0 meters per second wind), securing another meet record. Alejandro Parada of Cuba finished second with a jump of 808cm, closely followed by Simon Ehammer with a jump of 803cm.

Imani Lansiquot claimed victory in the women’s 100m with a time of 11.06 seconds, while Tasa Jiya triumphed in the women’s 200m, clocking in at 22.98 seconds.

Agate de Sousa impressed in the long jump, missing the meet record by just one centimeter with a jump of 680cm (0.7 meters per second wind).

Home fans had reason to celebrate as William Reais claimed victory in the men’s 200m with a time of 20.38 seconds (0.1 meters per second wind). Ugandan athlete Tarsis Orogot made a noteworthy debut in Europe, finishing a close second with a time of 20.42 seconds.

Sharing is caring!