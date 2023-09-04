The Faxon Law New Haven 20K Road Race, a part of the USATF 20km Championships, was a thrilling event that saw top performances from both male and female athletes.

In the men’s division, Clayton Young and Conner Mantz, both from Provo, UT, led the field with times of 59:15 and 59:16, respectively. They were closely followed by Sam Chelanga from Colorado Springs, CO, who finished in 59:26.

On the women’s side, Emily Sisson from Phoenix, AZ, dominated with a time of 1:06:09 and a pace of 5:19 per mile. Ednah Kurgat and Emily Durgin, hailing from Colorado Springs and Flagstaff respectively, took the second and third spots with times of 1:06:39 and 1:06:59. Desiree Linden, a notable name in long-distance running, finished eighth with a time of 1:08:46.

The event showcased a high level of competition, featuring athletes from various states, and set the stage for future championships. Both the men’s and women’s races were marked by close finishes, making it a compelling event for both participants and spectators.

Faxon Law New Haven Road Race: Top 50 Male Finishers

Overall Name Gender Division Pace Time 1 Clayton Young M 1 4:46 59:15 2 Conner Mantz M 2 4:46 59:16 3 Sam Chelanga M 3 4:47 59:26 4 Daniel Mesfum M 4 4:47 59:32 5 Futsum Zienasellassie M 5 4:48 59:36 6 Leonard Korir M 6 4:48 59:45 7 Andrew Colley M 7 4:49 59:47 8 Biya Simbassa M 8 4:54 1:00:54 9 John Dressel M 9 4:56 1:01:18 10 Jacob Thomson M 10 4:57 1:01:36 11 Jared Ward M 1 5:00 1:02:09 12 Eduardo Garcia M 2 5:01 1:02:27 13 Connor Winter M 3 5:02 1:02:30 14 Benjamin Payne M 1 5:02 1:02:35 15 Jonas Hampton M 4 5:04 1:02:58 16 Adam Sjolund M 16 5:04 1:03:01 17 Zachary Hine M 5 5:04 1:03:02 18 Stan Linton M 1 5:05 1:03:10 19 Ben Decker M 2 5:08 1:03:44 20 Wiley Turner M 6 5:08 1:03:46 21 Jackson Neff M 7 5:08 1:03:51 22 Jason Weitzel M 3 5:09 1:03:55 23 Charlie Lawrence M 4 5:09 1:04:00 24 Erik Linden M 5 5:10 1:04:09 25 Cameron Dickson M 25 5:10 1:04:11 26 Joel Reichow M 8 5:10 1:04:16 27 Nick Randazzo M 6 5:11 1:04:26 28 Mario Vazquez M 2 5:14 1:04:58 29 Jacob Heslington M 7 5:15 1:05:17 30 Joshua Kalapos M 8 5:18 1:05:55 33 Ben Lanza M 9 5:22 1:06:45 34 Tyler Rollins M 10 5:23 1:06:52 36 Connor Rockett M 11 5:24 1:07:12 39 Ross MacAndrew M 9 5:26 1:07:30 41 Everett Hackett M 10 5:28 1:07:57 43 NICHOLAS MUSUMECI M 11 5:30 1:08:25 47 Mason Rouches M 12 5:34 1:09:13 48 Tyler Lyon M 13 5:35 1:09:21 49 Mark Hegarty M 14 5:35 1:09:22 50 Ronaldo Ronaldo M 12 5:36 1:09:38

Top 50 females based on their overall position in the Faxon Law New Haven Road Race, a part of the USATF 20km Championships

