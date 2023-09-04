Conner Mantz and Keira D'Amato Dominate Faxon Law New Haven 20K Race, a part of the USATF 20km Championships
The Faxon Law New Haven 20K Road Race, a part of the USATF 20km Championships, was a thrilling event that saw top performances from both male and female athletes.

In the men’s division, Clayton Young and Conner Mantz, both from Provo, UT, led the field with times of 59:15 and 59:16, respectively. They were closely followed by Sam Chelanga from Colorado Springs, CO, who finished in 59:26.

On the women’s side, Emily Sisson from Phoenix, AZ, dominated with a time of 1:06:09 and a pace of 5:19 per mile. Ednah Kurgat and Emily Durgin, hailing from Colorado Springs and Flagstaff respectively, took the second and third spots with times of 1:06:39 and 1:06:59. Desiree Linden, a notable name in long-distance running, finished eighth with a time of 1:08:46.

The event showcased a high level of competition, featuring athletes from various states, and set the stage for future championships. Both the men’s and women’s races were marked by close finishes, making it a compelling event for both participants and spectators.

To 50 Males in the Faxon Law New Haven Road Race, a part of the USATF 20km Championships

Faxon Law New Haven Road Race: Top 50 Male Finishers

Overall Name Gender Division Pace Time
1 Clayton Young M 1 4:46 59:15
2 Conner Mantz M 2 4:46 59:16
3 Sam Chelanga M 3 4:47 59:26
4 Daniel Mesfum M 4 4:47 59:32
5 Futsum Zienasellassie M 5 4:48 59:36
6 Leonard Korir M 6 4:48 59:45
7 Andrew Colley M 7 4:49 59:47
8 Biya Simbassa M 8 4:54 1:00:54
9 John Dressel M 9 4:56 1:01:18
10 Jacob Thomson M 10 4:57 1:01:36
11 Jared Ward M 1 5:00 1:02:09
12 Eduardo Garcia M 2 5:01 1:02:27
13 Connor Winter M 3 5:02 1:02:30
14 Benjamin Payne M 1 5:02 1:02:35
15 Jonas Hampton M 4 5:04 1:02:58
16 Adam Sjolund M 16 5:04 1:03:01
17 Zachary Hine M 5 5:04 1:03:02
18 Stan Linton M 1 5:05 1:03:10
19 Ben Decker M 2 5:08 1:03:44
20 Wiley Turner M 6 5:08 1:03:46
21 Jackson Neff M 7 5:08 1:03:51
22 Jason Weitzel M 3 5:09 1:03:55
23 Charlie Lawrence M 4 5:09 1:04:00
24 Erik Linden M 5 5:10 1:04:09
25 Cameron Dickson M 25 5:10 1:04:11
26 Joel Reichow M 8 5:10 1:04:16
27 Nick Randazzo M 6 5:11 1:04:26
28 Mario Vazquez M 2 5:14 1:04:58
29 Jacob Heslington M 7 5:15 1:05:17
30 Joshua Kalapos M 8 5:18 1:05:55
33 Ben Lanza M 9 5:22 1:06:45
34 Tyler Rollins M 10 5:23 1:06:52
36 Connor Rockett M 11 5:24 1:07:12
39 Ross MacAndrew M 9 5:26 1:07:30
41 Everett Hackett M 10 5:28 1:07:57
43 NICHOLAS MUSUMECI M 11 5:30 1:08:25
47 Mason Rouches M 12 5:34 1:09:13
48 Tyler Lyon M 13 5:35 1:09:21
49 Mark Hegarty M 14 5:35 1:09:22
50 Ronaldo Ronaldo M 12 5:36 1:09:38

Top 50 females based on their overall position in the Faxon Law New Haven Road Race, a part of the USATF 20km Championships

Faxon Law New Haven Road Race: Top 50 Female Finishers

Overall Name Gender Division Pace Time
31 Emily Sisson F 1 5:19 1:06:09
32 Ednah Kurgat F 2 5:22 1:06:39
35 Emily Durgin F 3 5:23 1:06:59
37 Tristin Van Ord F 4 5:25 1:07:22
38 Annie Frisbie F 5 5:26 1:07:27
40 Dakotah Lindwurm F 6 5:27 1:07:42
42 Kellyn Taylor F 7 5:29 1:08:04
44 Desiree Linden F 8 5:32 1:08:46
45 Molly Siedel F 9 5:33 1:09:04
46 Amanda Vestri F 10 5:34 1:09:12
54 Emma Grace Hurley F 1 5:38 1:10:07
59 Molly Bookmyer F 1 5:42 1:10:55
65 Aliphine Tuliamuk F 2 5:46 1:11:41
68 Brittany Feivor F 2 5:47 1:11:56
73 Kidan Kidane F 3 5:54 1:13:19
74 Caroline Williams F 16 5:54 1:13:24
79 Bridget Belyeu F 3 6:00 1:14:37
80 Jacqueline Gaughan F 4 6:00 1:14:40
82 Breanna Sieracki F 5 6:02 1:15:02
84 Melissa Reed F 6 6:03 1:15:15
85 Kristen Zaitz F 21 6:03 1:15:16
89 Jennifer Pope F 4 6:07 1:16:02
91 Maddie Van Beek F 5 6:08 1:16:11
93 Allie McGuire F 6 6:10 1:16:41
99 Courtney Kitchen F 7 6:17 1:18:06
108 Ann Centner F 7 6:27 1:20:14
110 Bethany Sachtleben F 8 6:32 1:21:12
118 Laura Pierce F 1 6:39 1:22:44
120 Emma Saart F 8 6:42 1:23:20
122 Katie Overstrum F 9 6:43 1:23:30
123 Andrea Myers F 2 6:43 1:23:32
127 Stefanie Gillson F 9 6:47 1:24:14
132 Corrine Schlabach F 10 6:49 1:24:46
137 Elleree Erdos F 11 6:54 1:25:46
144 Lexi Cafiero F 10 6:59 1:26:43
145 Megan Raymond F 1 6:59 1:26:52
147 Kristen Gregory F 3 7:03 1:27:41
150 Cassandra Steptoe F 11 7:08 1:28:42
154 Katlyn Silver F 12 7:12 1:29:32
155 Grace Klise F 13 7:13 1:29:37
156 Mary Johnson F 14 7:13 1:29:41
160 Marcy Withington F 2 7:20 1:31:04
163 Katherine Nyholm F 15 7:21 1:31:17
164 Nicole Leblanc F 16 7:21 1:31:22
168 Kathleen Shaw F 1 7:26 1:32:22
174 Helen Nye F 17 7:28 1:32:49
177 Sara Belles F 4 7:29 1:33:00
178 Claire Hu F 12 7:30 1:33:08
179 Dani Konrad F 18 7:34 1:34:00
181 Erin Hub F 13 7:36 1:34:26
