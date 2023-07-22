caribshopper
Amoi Brown Wins 100m Hurdles in Italy

ByAnthony Foster

Jul 22, 2023
Jamaica's Amoi Brown Shines in 100m Hurdles at Triveneto Meeting Internationale
Amoi Brown of Jamaica won the women’s 100m hurdles at Saturday’s (22 Jul) Triveneto Meeting Internationale, a World Athletics Challenger Series Tour meeting, in Trivento, Italy.

Brown clocked 12.84 to take the event well ahead of Diana Suumann of Estonia, 13.25, and Mathilde Heltbech of Denmark, 13.34.

Amoi Brown, in other track and field news, shone brigtly at the Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern Meeting

How to find the Triveneto Meeting Internationale Results? Click on the link for full results

Jamaicans in the women’s 100m dash at Triveneto Meeting Internationale

In the women’s 100m, Jamaicans Serena Cole, Krystal Sloley, and Tia Clayton were 2nd, 4th, and 5th, respectively. Cole ran 11.27, Sloley 11.51, and Clayton 11.52. Carina Horn of South Africa won the race in 11.26 seconds.

In the men’s 100m, Cuba’s Yenns Fernandez dominated with a swift 10.26. European 60m Indoor champion, Samuele Ceccarelli, finished fourth with a time of 10.38.

Leonardo Fabbri posted the best result of the event by winning the shot put with a remarkable throw of 21.71m.

Sergio Fernandez of Spain showed his prowess in the 400m hurdles, crossing the line in 49.33.

Another notable winner was Sergio Fernandez of Spain in the 400m hurdles (49.33).

By Anthony Foster

