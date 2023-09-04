The 21st Volksbank Münster Marathon 2023 was a captivating display of endurance and athletic skill, featuring a lineup of international competitors from various countries.

Who win the Volksbank Münster Marathon 2023?

Held in Münster, Germany, the event drew top talent from Kenya, Japan, France, and Germany. In the men’s division, Kenyan athletes took the top three spots, led by Charles Muneria with a remarkable time of 2:09:07. He was followed by Martin Cheruiyot and Cornelius Kibiwott, who finished with times of 2:11:21 and 2:11:52, respectively.

In the women’s race, Rebecca Jeruto of Kenya emerged as the winner, clocking in at 2:29:13. Jane Moraa, also from Kenya, finished second with a time of 2:30:06, and Judith Cherono completed the Kenyan sweep by taking third place with a time of 2:35:24. Ai Ikemoto of Japan finished fourth, breaking the Kenyan dominance with a time of 2:41:30.

German athletes also put up strong performances. Elias Sansar led the German men, finishing sixth with a time of 2:23:16. In the women’s category, Jana Kappenberg was the fastest German, finishing fifth with a time of 2:48:13. The event highlighted the depth and quality of long-distance running globally, setting the tone for the remaining competitions of the season.

Volksbank Münster Marathon 2023 Results

Place Name Country Mark 1 Charles MUNERIA KEN 2:09:07 2 Martin CHERUIYOT KEN 2:11:21 3 Cornelius KIBIWOTT KEN 2:11:52 4 Kifele KEFYALEW ETH 2:13:59 5 Justus KIPKOECH KEN 2:15:25 6 Elias SANSAR GER 2:23:16 7 Marcel BRÄUTIGAM GER 2:24:01 8 Fritz KOCH GER 2:28:55 9 Markus SCHELLER GER 2:30:57 10 Linus KORSMEIER GER 2:33:47 11 Wilfred VAN HOLST NED 2:33:46 12 Tomoya MURAKAMI JPN 2:34:20 13 Christoph HAKENES GER 2:36:46

Volksbank Münster Marathon 2023 Women’s Results