Jonielle Smith and Amoi Brown Set New Records at CAS Meeting International 2023

Anthony Foster

Jul 30, 2023
Jonielle Smith won the women's 100m at Meeting Internazionale di Atletica Leggera 2023

SCHIFFLANGE, LUXEMBOURG: Jonielle Smith and Amoi Brown showcased their talents at the CAS Meeting International 2023, setting new records in their events.

In the men’s 100m, Kishane Thompson’s absence was notable after his impressive 9.99 seconds in the heats, mirroring a previous occurrence at the Jamaica Trials. His coach, Stephen Francis, had provided an explanation for this decision.

Jonielle Smith was undoubtedly one of the day’s highlights, securing victory in the women’s 100m and setting a new meeting record with a time of 11.18 seconds. She left her clubmate Serena Cole of MVP in her wake, as Cole secured a commendable second place with a time of 11.25. The Jamaican athletes showed their strength, occupying the top six positions in the event. Krystal Sloley (11.30), Tina Clayton (11.44), Jura Levy (11.45), and Tia Clayton (11.50) secured the 3rd to 6th spots, reinforcing Jamaica’s dominance on the track.

In the women’s 100m hurdles, Amoi Brown stamped her authority, setting a new meeting record with a solid performance of 12.75 seconds. She outclassed South Africa’s Marion Fourie, who ran 12.86, while American Talie Bonds secured third place with a time of 12.86. Germany’s Viktoria Muller claimed the fourth position with a time of 13.85.

Adding to Jamaica’s success at the meet, Christoff Bryan soared to victory in the high jump, clearing an impressive height of 2.19 meters. He engaged in an intense battle with Great Britain’s Joel Clarke-Khan, who matched Bryan’s height to claim the second spot.

Meanwhile, Kemi Adekoya emerged triumphant in the women’s 400m with a time of 51.34 seconds.

In the women’s long jump, Australian athlete Samantha Dale won with 6.46 meters.

By Anthony Foster

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

