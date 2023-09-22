Unveiling RunCzech 2024: From Prague International Marathon to Liberec Nature Run
PRAGUE, Czech Republic – RunCzech has kicked off the enrollment period for its elite slate of 2024 races. The season will be inaugurated with the esteemed Prague Half Marathon scheduled for April 6, followed closely by the Prague International Marathon on May 5.

2024 RunCzech Racing Season: Prague Half Marathon to Kick Things Off

After these leading Prague events, the racing series will transition to other locales. First up is the Mattoni Half Marathon in Karlovy Vary, slated for May 18. The series will then extend to Ceske Budejovice for another half marathon on June 1, and yet another in Olomouc on June 15.

Closing the first half of the season, the well-attended UniCredit Prague Relay is on the calendar for June 25 and 26. After a summer respite, the races are set to reconvene in Prague.

The RunCzech autumn season will get underway with the Birell Grand Prix on September 7, which will include both the adidas Women’s 5K and the Birell 10K races. The Mattoni Half Marathon in Usti nad Labem on September 21 and the Mattoni Liberec Nature Run will round out the year’s offerings.

