Alpheus Finlayson
Alpheus Finlayson

Prominent track and field supporter, broadcaster, and ex-head of the Bahamas Amateur Athletic Association (BAAA), Alpheus Finlayson, passed away at 76, soon after his wife, Dawn, died.

Born in the Bahamas’ capital, Finlayson developed his love for running while attending St Augustine’s College. Known by the moniker “Hawk,” a name he picked as a young athlete, Finlayson became an influential figure in athletics. He co-led the St. John’s University Track Team and assumed leadership roles in regional athletic bodies, including the Central American and Caribbean Athletic Confederation.

Trailblazing Track and Field Advocate Alpheus Finlayson

He achieved a milestone in 1992 when, under his BAAA presidency, Bahamian triple jumper Frank Rutherford secured the country’s first-ever track and field Olympic medal. Finlayson also led the organization when the Bahamas won its initial three World Championship medals in 1995 and 1997.

Adding to his legacy, Finlayson was the inaugural Bahamian to serve on the IAAF’s 27-member Council, the global governing authority for track and field. He is also an inductee into the National Sports Hall of Fame.

Besides his sports accomplishments, he authored a best-selling book chronicling Bahamian track and field history and contributed to media through columns, TV, and radio shows. Additionally, he was a financial services representative at Colina Insurance. READ: Track World with Alpheus Finlayson debuts on ZNS TV13

Numerous individuals from various walks of life have expressed their admiration and respect for Finlayson online.

Story from The Tribune

Previous articleHow to Watch Decastar Live Stream
blank
Trackalerts Staff
http://www.trackalerts.com
Trackalerts stands as the leading source for track and field news in Jamaica and the broader Caribbean. We provide real-time track and field updates, live streams, photos, videos, and in-depth interviews, all aimed at showcasing the pinnacle of Caribbean athletics. While our primary focus is on Jamaica, we encompass the entire region and ensure our content gains global exposure.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here