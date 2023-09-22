Breaking Boundaries: Eliud Kipchoge and Tigist Assefa in Record-Chasing Quest at 49th BMW Berlin Marathon
Breaking Boundaries: Eliud Kipchoge and Tigist Assefa in Record-Chasing Quest at 49th BMW Berlin Marathon

The BMW Berlin Marathon live stream will be a welcome feature for millions of distance-running enthusiasts worldwide. Fans can tune into the Berlin Marathon’s live stream and TV coverage, follow live results, and keep up with elite runners on Sunday, September 24.

Flo Track will carry Berlin Marathon live stream for viewers in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, the Baltics (Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania), Ireland, Italy, Turkey, and the United Kingdom.

“The BMW Berlin Marathon is the biggest event of any kind in Berlin, with a direct and indirect financial benefit of around 380 million euros,” said Jürgen Lock, the managing director of SCC EVENTS, during a press conference on Thursday.

Unlocking Berlin: How to Watch the Record-Breaking Attempt 49th BMW Berlin Marathon Live Stream and TV Coverage

Eurosport 1 and RBB will offer TV broadcasts. Eurosport 1 will air the BMW BERLIN-MARATHON from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., as well as provide a livestream on discovery+ for viewers in Germany and Austria. RBB will broadcast the event from 12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. A list of all national and international TV broadcasters is available by clicking here.

This year’s event has attracted a record 47,912 runners from 156 countries. Eliud Kipchoge, widely regarded as the greatest marathon runner of all time, set his own world record of 2:01:09 in Berlin last year. He will face stiff competition this year, notably from 12 men with personal bests under 2:06, including fellow Kenyan Amos Kipruto.

Leading European entrants, Germany’s Amanal Petros and Switzerland’s Tadesse Abraham, are expected to challenge their national records.

On the women’s side, the marathon boasts the fastest elite field in its history. Defending champion and course record holder Tigist Assefa leads the pack. She is joined by Sheila Chepkirui, Tigist Abayechew, and Workenesh Edesa, all of whom have personal bests under 2:19.

RegionCountries/AreaBroadcast Partner
Europe
Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Denmark, Faroer Islands, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Norway, Romania, Sweden, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, UkraineOlympic Channel
AustriaORF
Baltics (Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania), Ireland, Italy, Turkey, United KingdomFlo Sports
Bosnia, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, SloveniaArena Sport
Czech RepublicCzech TV
Europe excl. GermanyEBU
France, Andorra, Monaco, DOM COM, Dominican Republic, Fiji Islands, Haiti, Seychelles, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, VanuatuL’Equipe
GermanyEurosport, RBB
HungaryAMC
IsraelCharlton
NetherlandsZiggo
PolandPolsat
PortugalSport TV
SlovakiaJoj TV
SpainRTVE
SwitzerlandSwiss Sport TV
Asia
BangladeshT Sports
IndiaViacom 18
HongKong, Indonesia, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Philippines, Singapore, ThailandSPOTV
China MainlandShanghai Media Group & Guangdong TV
JapanTV Asahi
TaiwanELTA
Africa
KenyaNational Media Group / NTV
Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
America
Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, VenezuelaESPN
RegionCountries/AreaBroadcast Partner
America
Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, PanamaSky Mexico
Additional Territories
Australia, New ZealandFlo Sports
Worldwide excl. GermanySNTV
Previous articleTigst Assefa Returns to Defend Title and Record at Berlin Marathon: Can She Do It Again?
Next articleRunCzech Unveils 2024 Elite Racing Calendar: Prague Takes the Lead
blank
Trackalerts Staff
http://www.trackalerts.com
Trackalerts stands as the leading source for track and field news in Jamaica and the broader Caribbean. We provide real-time track and field updates, live streams, photos, videos, and in-depth interviews, all aimed at showcasing the pinnacle of Caribbean athletics. While our primary focus is on Jamaica, we encompass the entire region and ensure our content gains global exposure.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here