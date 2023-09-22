The BMW Berlin Marathon live stream will be a welcome feature for millions of distance-running enthusiasts worldwide. Fans can tune into the Berlin Marathon’s live stream and TV coverage, follow live results, and keep up with elite runners on Sunday, September 24.

Flo Track will carry Berlin Marathon live stream for viewers in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, the Baltics (Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania), Ireland, Italy, Turkey, and the United Kingdom.

“The BMW Berlin Marathon is the biggest event of any kind in Berlin, with a direct and indirect financial benefit of around 380 million euros,” said Jürgen Lock, the managing director of SCC EVENTS, during a press conference on Thursday.

Unlocking Berlin: How to Watch the Record-Breaking Attempt 49th BMW Berlin Marathon Live Stream and TV Coverage

Eurosport 1 and RBB will offer TV broadcasts. Eurosport 1 will air the BMW BERLIN-MARATHON from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., as well as provide a livestream on discovery+ for viewers in Germany and Austria. RBB will broadcast the event from 12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. A list of all national and international TV broadcasters is available by clicking here.

This year’s event has attracted a record 47,912 runners from 156 countries. Eliud Kipchoge, widely regarded as the greatest marathon runner of all time, set his own world record of 2:01:09 in Berlin last year. He will face stiff competition this year, notably from 12 men with personal bests under 2:06, including fellow Kenyan Amos Kipruto.

Leading European entrants, Germany’s Amanal Petros and Switzerland’s Tadesse Abraham, are expected to challenge their national records.

On the women’s side, the marathon boasts the fastest elite field in its history. Defending champion and course record holder Tigist Assefa leads the pack. She is joined by Sheila Chepkirui, Tigist Abayechew, and Workenesh Edesa, all of whom have personal bests under 2:19.

Region Countries/Area Broadcast Partner Europe Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Denmark, Faroer Islands, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Norway, Romania, Sweden, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine Olympic Channel Austria ORF Baltics (Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania), Ireland, Italy, Turkey, United Kingdom Flo Sports Bosnia, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia Arena Sport Czech Republic Czech TV Europe excl. Germany EBU France, Andorra, Monaco, DOM COM, Dominican Republic, Fiji Islands, Haiti, Seychelles, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Vanuatu L’Equipe Germany Eurosport, RBB Hungary AMC Israel Charlton Netherlands Ziggo Poland Polsat Portugal Sport TV Slovakia Joj TV Spain RTVE Switzerland Swiss Sport TV Asia Bangladesh T Sports India Viacom 18 HongKong, Indonesia, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand SPOTV China Mainland Shanghai Media Group & Guangdong TV Japan TV Asahi Taiwan ELTA Africa Kenya National Media Group / NTV Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport America Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela ESPN