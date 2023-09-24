BERLIN—With the full results of the 2023 Berlin Marathon now finalized, the leaderboard highlights Tigst Assefa and Eliud Kipchoge as standout performers, marking a historic day in long-distance running.

Assefa demolished the women’s marathon world record, while Kipchoge clinched his fifth Berlin title. This story dives into the remarkable full results of the event that now holds both men’s and women’s marathon world records for the second time since 1999. ALSO READ: Tigst Assefa Shatters World Record at Berlin Marathon

Tigst Assefa, a 22-year-old Ethiopian runner, clocked an incredible time of 2:11:53 hours, slashing the previous record by 2:11 minutes. The record she broke was set by Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei, who finished the Chicago Marathon in 2:14:04 back in 2019. Berlin, a city known for its historic sporting achievements, witnessed its latest milestone. The last time such a margin shattered the women’s marathon world record was 40 years ago, when American Joan Benoit set a time of 2:22:43 in 1983. ALSO READ: Kipchoge and Assefa on World Record Pace at Berlin Marathon’s Halfway Mark

On the men’s front, Kenyan marathoner Eliud Kipchoge reaffirmed his legendary status, securing his fifth win at the Berlin event with a finishing time of 2:02:42. Although he didn’t break his own world record of 2:01:09, his run is now the eighth fastest marathon time ever recorded. Kipchoge’s victory added to the event’s historic significance, making it the fastest marathon ever in terms of combined winning times. ALSO READ: Tigst Assefa Returns to Defend Title and Record at Berlin Marathon: Can She Do It Again?

The 2023 BMW Berlin Marathon will be remembered not just for its record-breaking runs but also as a high point in the annals of long-distance running. With a cumulative winning time of 4:14:35 hours for both the men’s and women’s races, this year’s event has set a new bar for excellence in the sport.

BERLIN MARATHON WOMEN’S RESULTS

Place Name Country Time 1 Tigst Assefa ETH 02:11:53 2 Sheila Chepkirui KEN 02:17:49 3 Magdalena Shauri TAN 02:18:41 4 Zeineba Yimer ETH 02:19:07 5 Senbere Teferi ETH 02:19:21 6 Dera Dida ETH 02:19:24 7 Workenesh Edesa ETH 02:19:40 8 Helen Bekele ETH 02:19:44 9 Charlotte Purdue GBR 02:22:17 10 Fikrte Wereta ETH 02:23:01 11 Hitomi Niiya JPN 02:23:08 12 Delvine Meringor ROU 02:23:25 13 Malindi Elmore CAN 02:23:30 14 Domenika Mayer GER 02:23:47 15 Fabienne Schlumpf SUI 02:25:27 16 Angie Orjuela COL 02:25:35 17 Annie Frisbie USA 02:27:02 18 Jacqueline Gaughan USA 02:27:08 19 Debbie Schöneborn GER 02:27:35 20 Yevheniia Prokofieva UKR 02:28:59 21 Jane Bareikis USA 02:29:00 22 Anaïs Quemener FRA 02:29:01 23 Marina Khmelevskaya UZB 02:29:28 24 Laura Hottenrott GER 02:29:38 25 Louise Small GBR 02:30:54 26 Melina Wolf GER 02:31:08 27 Tabea Themann GER 02:31:33 28 Min Wang CHN 02:32:15 29 Jana Soethout GER 02:32:40 30 Emilie Jacquot-Claude FRA 02:32:43

BERLIN MARATHON MEN’S MARATHON