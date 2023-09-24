Tigst Assefa and Eliud Kipchoge Dominate in Historic 2023 BMW Berlin Marathon; New Women's World Record Set
Tigst Assefa and Eliud Kipchoge Dominate in Historic 2023 BMW Berlin Marathon; New Women's World Record Set

BERLIN—With the full results of the 2023 Berlin Marathon now finalized, the leaderboard highlights Tigst Assefa and Eliud Kipchoge as standout performers, marking a historic day in long-distance running.

Assefa demolished the women’s marathon world record, while Kipchoge clinched his fifth Berlin title. This story dives into the remarkable full results of the event that now holds both men’s and women’s marathon world records for the second time since 1999. ALSO READ: Tigst Assefa Shatters World Record at Berlin Marathon

Tigst Assefa, a 22-year-old Ethiopian runner, clocked an incredible time of 2:11:53 hours, slashing the previous record by 2:11 minutes. The record she broke was set by Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei, who finished the Chicago Marathon in 2:14:04 back in 2019. Berlin, a city known for its historic sporting achievements, witnessed its latest milestone. The last time such a margin shattered the women’s marathon world record was 40 years ago, when American Joan Benoit set a time of 2:22:43 in 1983. ALSO READ: Kipchoge and Assefa on World Record Pace at Berlin Marathon’s Halfway Mark

On the men’s front, Kenyan marathoner Eliud Kipchoge reaffirmed his legendary status, securing his fifth win at the Berlin event with a finishing time of 2:02:42. Although he didn’t break his own world record of 2:01:09, his run is now the eighth fastest marathon time ever recorded. Kipchoge’s victory added to the event’s historic significance, making it the fastest marathon ever in terms of combined winning times. ALSO READ: Tigst Assefa Returns to Defend Title and Record at Berlin Marathon: Can She Do It Again?

The 2023 BMW Berlin Marathon will be remembered not just for its record-breaking runs but also as a high point in the annals of long-distance running. With a cumulative winning time of 4:14:35 hours for both the men’s and women’s races, this year’s event has set a new bar for excellence in the sport.

BERLIN MARATHON WOMEN’S RESULTS

PlaceNameCountryTime
1Tigst AssefaETH02:11:53
2Sheila ChepkiruiKEN02:17:49
3Magdalena ShauriTAN02:18:41
4Zeineba YimerETH02:19:07
5Senbere TeferiETH02:19:21
6Dera DidaETH02:19:24
7Workenesh EdesaETH02:19:40
8Helen BekeleETH02:19:44
9Charlotte PurdueGBR02:22:17
10Fikrte WeretaETH02:23:01
11Hitomi NiiyaJPN02:23:08
12Delvine MeringorROU02:23:25
13Malindi ElmoreCAN02:23:30
14Domenika MayerGER02:23:47
15Fabienne SchlumpfSUI02:25:27
16Angie OrjuelaCOL02:25:35
17Annie FrisbieUSA02:27:02
18Jacqueline GaughanUSA02:27:08
19Debbie SchönebornGER02:27:35
20Yevheniia ProkofievaUKR02:28:59
21Jane BareikisUSA02:29:00
22Anaïs QuemenerFRA02:29:01
23Marina KhmelevskayaUZB02:29:28
24Laura HottenrottGER02:29:38
25Louise SmallGBR02:30:54
26Melina WolfGER02:31:08
27Tabea ThemannGER02:31:33
28Min WangCHN02:32:15
29Jana SoethoutGER02:32:40
30Emilie Jacquot-ClaudeFRA02:32:43

BERLIN MARATHON MEN’S MARATHON

PlaceNameCountryTime
1Eliud KipchogeKEN02:02:42
2Vincent KipkemoiKEN02:03:13
3Tadese TakeleETH02:03:24
4Ronald KorirKEN02:04:22
5Haftu TekluETH02:04:42
6Andualem Belay ShiferawETH02:04:44
7Amos KiprutoKEN02:04:49
8Philemon KiplimoKEN02:04:56
9Amanal PetrosGER02:04:58
10Bonface Kimutai KiplimoKEN02:05:05
11Tadesse AbrahamSUI02:05:10
12Okubay TsegayERI02:05:20
13Josphat BoitKEN02:05:42
14Tadu AbateETH02:05:44
15Justus KangogoKEN02:05:57
16Michael SomersBEL02:08:09
17Denis ChirchirKEN02:08:22
18Samuel FitwiGER02:08:28
19Dominic NyairoKEN02:08:47
20Hendrik PfeifferGER02:08:48
21Silas SugutKEN02:09:32
22Weynay GhebresilasieGBR02:09:50
23Erenjia JiaCHN02:09:54
24Teshome MekonenUSA02:10:16
25Samuel RussomERI02:10:24
26Ebba Tulu ChalaETH02:11:04
27Jared WardUSA02:11:44
28Liam AdamsAUS02:11:47
29ALEMAYEHU MEKONEN LEMAETH02:12:24
30Girmay Birhanu GebruETH02:12:31
