BERLIN—With the full results of the 2023 Berlin Marathon now finalized, the leaderboard highlights Tigst Assefa and Eliud Kipchoge as standout performers, marking a historic day in long-distance running.
Assefa demolished the women’s marathon world record, while Kipchoge clinched his fifth Berlin title. This story dives into the remarkable full results of the event that now holds both men’s and women’s marathon world records for the second time since 1999. ALSO READ: Tigst Assefa Shatters World Record at Berlin Marathon
Tigst Assefa, a 22-year-old Ethiopian runner, clocked an incredible time of 2:11:53 hours, slashing the previous record by 2:11 minutes. The record she broke was set by Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei, who finished the Chicago Marathon in 2:14:04 back in 2019. Berlin, a city known for its historic sporting achievements, witnessed its latest milestone. The last time such a margin shattered the women’s marathon world record was 40 years ago, when American Joan Benoit set a time of 2:22:43 in 1983. ALSO READ: Kipchoge and Assefa on World Record Pace at Berlin Marathon’s Halfway Mark
On the men’s front, Kenyan marathoner Eliud Kipchoge reaffirmed his legendary status, securing his fifth win at the Berlin event with a finishing time of 2:02:42. Although he didn’t break his own world record of 2:01:09, his run is now the eighth fastest marathon time ever recorded. Kipchoge’s victory added to the event’s historic significance, making it the fastest marathon ever in terms of combined winning times. ALSO READ: Tigst Assefa Returns to Defend Title and Record at Berlin Marathon: Can She Do It Again?
The 2023 BMW Berlin Marathon will be remembered not just for its record-breaking runs but also as a high point in the annals of long-distance running. With a cumulative winning time of 4:14:35 hours for both the men’s and women’s races, this year’s event has set a new bar for excellence in the sport.
BERLIN MARATHON WOMEN’S RESULTS
|Place
|Name
|Country
|Time
|1
|Tigst Assefa
|ETH
|02:11:53
|2
|Sheila Chepkirui
|KEN
|02:17:49
|3
|Magdalena Shauri
|TAN
|02:18:41
|4
|Zeineba Yimer
|ETH
|02:19:07
|5
|Senbere Teferi
|ETH
|02:19:21
|6
|Dera Dida
|ETH
|02:19:24
|7
|Workenesh Edesa
|ETH
|02:19:40
|8
|Helen Bekele
|ETH
|02:19:44
|9
|Charlotte Purdue
|GBR
|02:22:17
|10
|Fikrte Wereta
|ETH
|02:23:01
|11
|Hitomi Niiya
|JPN
|02:23:08
|12
|Delvine Meringor
|ROU
|02:23:25
|13
|Malindi Elmore
|CAN
|02:23:30
|14
|Domenika Mayer
|GER
|02:23:47
|15
|Fabienne Schlumpf
|SUI
|02:25:27
|16
|Angie Orjuela
|COL
|02:25:35
|17
|Annie Frisbie
|USA
|02:27:02
|18
|Jacqueline Gaughan
|USA
|02:27:08
|19
|Debbie Schöneborn
|GER
|02:27:35
|20
|Yevheniia Prokofieva
|UKR
|02:28:59
|21
|Jane Bareikis
|USA
|02:29:00
|22
|Anaïs Quemener
|FRA
|02:29:01
|23
|Marina Khmelevskaya
|UZB
|02:29:28
|24
|Laura Hottenrott
|GER
|02:29:38
|25
|Louise Small
|GBR
|02:30:54
|26
|Melina Wolf
|GER
|02:31:08
|27
|Tabea Themann
|GER
|02:31:33
|28
|Min Wang
|CHN
|02:32:15
|29
|Jana Soethout
|GER
|02:32:40
|30
|Emilie Jacquot-Claude
|FRA
|02:32:43
BERLIN MARATHON MEN’S MARATHON
|Place
|Name
|Country
|Time
|1
|Eliud Kipchoge
|KEN
|02:02:42
|2
|Vincent Kipkemoi
|KEN
|02:03:13
|3
|Tadese Takele
|ETH
|02:03:24
|4
|Ronald Korir
|KEN
|02:04:22
|5
|Haftu Teklu
|ETH
|02:04:42
|6
|Andualem Belay Shiferaw
|ETH
|02:04:44
|7
|Amos Kipruto
|KEN
|02:04:49
|8
|Philemon Kiplimo
|KEN
|02:04:56
|9
|Amanal Petros
|GER
|02:04:58
|10
|Bonface Kimutai Kiplimo
|KEN
|02:05:05
|11
|Tadesse Abraham
|SUI
|02:05:10
|12
|Okubay Tsegay
|ERI
|02:05:20
|13
|Josphat Boit
|KEN
|02:05:42
|14
|Tadu Abate
|ETH
|02:05:44
|15
|Justus Kangogo
|KEN
|02:05:57
|16
|Michael Somers
|BEL
|02:08:09
|17
|Denis Chirchir
|KEN
|02:08:22
|18
|Samuel Fitwi
|GER
|02:08:28
|19
|Dominic Nyairo
|KEN
|02:08:47
|20
|Hendrik Pfeiffer
|GER
|02:08:48
|21
|Silas Sugut
|KEN
|02:09:32
|22
|Weynay Ghebresilasie
|GBR
|02:09:50
|23
|Erenjia Jia
|CHN
|02:09:54
|24
|Teshome Mekonen
|USA
|02:10:16
|25
|Samuel Russom
|ERI
|02:10:24
|26
|Ebba Tulu Chala
|ETH
|02:11:04
|27
|Jared Ward
|USA
|02:11:44
|28
|Liam Adams
|AUS
|02:11:47
|29
|ALEMAYEHU MEKONEN LEMA
|ETH
|02:12:24
|30
|Girmay Birhanu Gebru
|ETH
|02:12:31