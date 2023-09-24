Tigst Assefa of Ethiopia broke the women’s world marathon record with a time of 2:11:53 at the Berlin Marathon on Sunday, September 24. Despite a slower second half, Assefa shattered the previous record of 2:14:04 set by Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei at the 2019 Chicago Marathon.

Shella Chepkirul of Kenya finished second in 2:17:49, followed by Magdalena Shaurl of Tanzania in 2:18:41. Workenesh Edesa of Ethiopia, who was in contention just after the halfway mark, ended up in sixth place with a time of 2:19:40. Tigst Assefa received a $50,000 bonus for her world record. ALSO READ: Assefa Returns to Defend Title and Record at Berlin Marathon: Can She Do It Again?

Tigst Assefa comments on victory at Berlin Marathon

“I think such is the result of hard work, which I have done for the last year,” said Assefa, who added the was expecting to win but not in a world record time. “That I broke the record with such a result was not expected for me, but in some form I wanted to break the record,” she added.

Assefa was on world record pace at the 15km mark, clocking in 13 seconds faster than her 2022 time of 48 minutes and 43 seconds. She was neck and neck with Edesa, who was also running at a record-setting pace.

Assefa widened the gap by the 16km mark and reached the 20km point at 62 minutes and 52 seconds, 41 seconds ahead of the previous world record pace.

She hit the halfway mark at 66 minutes and 20 seconds, 40 seconds ahead of world record time, and on track to complete the race in 2 hours and 12 minutes.

Eliud Kipchoge Clinches Fifth Berlin Marathon Title

In the men’s race, Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya secured his fifth Berlin Marathon title, clocking in at 2:02:42. He was followed by Vincent Kipkemiot, also from Kenya, who ran his debut marathon in an impressive 2:03:13.

Tads Tackle of Ethiopia, another first-time marathoner, came in third with a time of 2:03:24. Ronald Korir of Kenya was fourth, finishing in 2:04:22. Amos Kipruto, initially considered a challenger to Kipchoge, fell behind and ultimately finished in seventh place.

Derseh Kindie challenged Kipchoge up to the 31km mark, where he dropped out.

Kipchoge and Kindie with the three pacemakers reached the halfway mark at 60 minutes and 22 seconds.

At the 15km point, the leading group clocked in at 42 minutes and 42 seconds, slowing slightly by the 18th and 19th km but still maintaining world record pace. At the 20km mark, the time was 57 minutes and 11 seconds—13 seconds ahead of the world record time.

MEN’S RESULTS

Place Name Country (Code) Time 1 Eliud Kipchoge Kenya (KEN) 02:02:42 2 Vincent Kipkemoi Kenya (KEN) 02:03:13 3 Tadese Takele Ethiopia (ETH) 02:03:24 4 Ronald Korir Kenya (KEN) 02:04:22 5 Haftu Teklu Ethiopia (ETH) 02:04:42 6 Andualem Belay Shiferaw Ethiopia (ETH) 02:04:44 7 Amos Kipruto Kenya (KEN) 02:04:49 8 Philemon Kiplimo Kenya (KEN) 02:04:56 9 Amanal Petros Germany (GER) 02:04:58 10 Bonface Kimutai Kiplimo Kenya (KEN) 02:05:05

WOMEN’S RESULTS