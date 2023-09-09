Great North Run 2023 Live Stream, TV coverage, live results, schedule, and startlist will be available on September 10. Tune in this Sunday to watch Mo Farah‘s final professional race at the storied AJ Bell Great North Run in Newcastle. The four-time Olympic gold medalist and six-time World Champion from Great Britain will be running his last professional race, marking the end of an extraordinary career.

How to watch the Great North Run 2023 Live Stream?

BBC is set to provide live streaming of the 42nd Great North Run, directly from the scenic Quayside in Newcastle. The broadcast is slated to begin at 10:00 BST and will be accessible via BBC One, BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sports Website. This offers fans a front-row seat to one of the world’s most renowned half marathon events.

Farah will line up against triple world half-marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya and Ethiopia’s double world 5,000m champion Muktar Edris, who shared a moment.

In the women’s Elite division of the 2023 AJ Bell Great North Run, Olympic Marathon Champion Peres Jepchirchir tops the field. Jepchirchir, who came in second to Helen Obiri in last year’s event, is set to lead the competition.

Race Day Schedule:

10:30 – Elite Wheelchair race start

10:35 – Elite Women start

10:37 – Visually impaired race start

10:48 – Mass Warm Up

11:00 – Elite Men and MASSES waves start

11:35 – Red Arrows flypast over Tyne Bridge