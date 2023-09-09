Watch Sir Mo Farah compete for the final time at the iconic AJ Bell Great North Run 2023 of his professional career on Sunday
Picture Nick Ponty London 2012 - Olympic Games Mo Farah wins gold in the Mens 5000m

Great North Run 2023 Live Stream, TV coverage, live results, schedule, and startlist will be available on September 10. Tune in this Sunday to watch Mo Farah‘s final professional race at the storied AJ Bell Great North Run in Newcastle. The four-time Olympic gold medalist and six-time World Champion from Great Britain will be running his last professional race, marking the end of an extraordinary career.

How to watch the Great North Run 2023 Live Stream?

BBC is set to provide live streaming of the 42nd Great North Run, directly from the scenic Quayside in Newcastle. The broadcast is slated to begin at 10:00 BST and will be accessible via BBC One, BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sports Website. This offers fans a front-row seat to one of the world’s most renowned half marathon events.

Farah will line up against triple world half-marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya and Ethiopia’s double world 5,000m champion Muktar Edris, who shared a moment.

In the women’s Elite division of the 2023 AJ Bell Great North Run, Olympic Marathon Champion Peres Jepchirchir tops the field. Jepchirchir, who came in second to Helen Obiri in last year’s event, is set to lead the competition.

Race Day Schedule: 

10:30 – Elite Wheelchair race start
10:35 – Elite Women start
10:37 – Visually impaired race start
10:48 – Mass Warm Up
11:00 – Elite Men and MASSES waves start
11:35 – Red Arrows flypast over Tyne Bridge

Anthony Foster
http://www.trackalerts.com
Anthony Foster is a renowned Jamaican sports journalist, honored twice as the Jamaica sports journalist of the year (in 2004 and 2005). His journalistic achievements are globally recognized. Notably, he authored an award-winning article on Usain Bolt, the iconic 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion, and record holder for the sprint double. This significant piece was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony's extensive coverage includes prestigious events such as the Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012, and Rio 2016. He has also provided coverage for seven (7) World Athletics Championships held between 2007 and 2022, alongside various other international sporting events. Noteworthy mentions comprise his coverage of the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his cherished experience reporting on the 2004 clash between his favorite football team, Argentina, and the USA.

