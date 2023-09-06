Event Schedule | Brussels Diamond League - Memorial Van Damme 2023

Get ready for a thrilling athletic experience at the 2023 Memorial Van Damme, an integral part of the illustrious Brussels Diamond League series. Spanning two action-packed days from September 7-8, this much-anticipated event promises a line-up of world-class athletes competing in a variety of disciplines.

The setting for these intense battles for athletic supremacy is none other than the iconic King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium. Whether you’re a long-time track and field aficionado or new to the world of athletics, this event is set to offer a memorable spectacle of speed, agility, and sheer sporting excellence.

How to watch the Brussels Diamond League Live Stream? See the link for TV and online coverage

Brussels Diamond League Schedule – Times Are Listed in New York Time Zone, Which Is One Hour Ahead of Jamaica Time

07 September 2023

Time Event 14:45 Shot Put National Women 16:15 Shot Put National Men 18:00 Shot Put Women – DL Event

08 September 2023