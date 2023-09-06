Event Schedule | Brussels Diamond League - Memorial Van Damme 2023

Get ready for a thrilling athletic experience at the 2023 Memorial Van Damme, an integral part of the illustrious Brussels Diamond League series. Spanning two action-packed days from September 7-8, this much-anticipated event promises a line-up of world-class athletes competing in a variety of disciplines.
The setting for these intense battles for athletic supremacy is none other than the iconic King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium. Whether you’re a long-time track and field aficionado or new to the world of athletics, this event is set to offer a memorable spectacle of speed, agility, and sheer sporting excellence.
Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shericka Jackson Set for Highly Anticipated Appearances in Brussels Diamond League
How to watch the Brussels Diamond League Live Stream? See the link for TV and online coverage
Brussels Diamond League Schedule – Times Are Listed in New York Time Zone, Which Is One Hour Ahead of Jamaica Time
07 September 2023
|Time
|Event
|14:45
|Shot Put National Women
|16:15
|Shot Put National Men
|18:00
|Shot Put Women – DL Event
08 September 2023
|Time
|Event
|Details
|11:31
|Street 100m Mixed
|Entries
|11:35
|Javelin Throw Youth Memorial Boys
|Entries
|11:37
|100m Youth Memorial Girls
|Entries
|11:43
|100m Youth Memorial Boys
|Entries
|11:49
|1000m Youth Memorial Girls
|Entries
|11:55
|High Jump Youth Memorial Girls
|Entries
|11:57
|1000m Youth Memorial Boys
|Entries
|12:08
|4 x 100m Youth Memorial Girls
|Entries
|12:16
|4 x 100m Youth Memorial Boys
|Entries
|12:23
|100m Club Mixed
|Entries
|12:29
|100m Special Olympics Mixed
|Entries
|12:37
|4 x 100m Men
|Entries
|12:43
|100m Embracing Diversity Run
|Entries
|12:49
|100m Wheelchair Men
|Entries
|12:57
|10000m Men
|Entries
|13:02
|Long Jump Women
|Entries
|13:15
|Pole Vault Men
|Entries
|13:22
|Javelin Throw Women
|Entries
|13:30
|Opening Ceremony
|13:40
|100m Wheelchair Women
|Entries
|13:46
|400m Women B
|Entries
|13:50
|💎 High Jump Women
|Entries
|13:53
|💎 400m Men B
|Entries
|14:04
|💎 400m Women
|Entries
|14:13
|💎 1500m Women
|Entries
|14:28
|💎 200m Men
|Entries
|14:36
|💎 100m Women
|Entries
|14:41
|💎 Triple Jump Women
|Entries
|14:46
|💎 400m Hurdles Women
|Entries
|14:56
|💎 2000m Men
|Entries
|15:09
|💎 200m Women
|Entries
|15:17
|💎 800m Men
|Entries
|15:26
|💎 5000m Women
|Entries
|15:53
|💎 400m Men
|Entries
|16:00
|Lasershow – Concert