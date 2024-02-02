METZ (FRA): World champion Femke Bol is set to kick off her season this Saturday at Metz (WIT Silver). She is slated to compete in the 400m and later in the evening, she’ll take on the 200m as well.

Lieke Klaver, who recently clocked a world-leading time of 50.54 in Ostrava, will also be contesting both the 400m and 200m.

Benjamin Robert has his sights set on breaking the European all-time best record in the 600m, currently held by Russian Saveliy Savlukov with a time of 1:15.09 set in January. US Olympic medalist Chris Nilsen will commence his European campaign in the pole vault after clearing a world-leading height of 6.01 meters in the USA.

Dominic Lobalu will compete in the 3000m event, while Nadine Visser will contest the women’s 60m hurdles. Jemma Reekie and Halima Nakaayi headline the women’s 800m race, while Hirut Meshesha will vie for victory in the 3000m. Cuban athletes Leyanis Perez Hernandez and Liadagmis Povea will showcase their talents in the triple jump event.