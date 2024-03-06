Femke Bol improved her world record in the 400m to secure her first indoor world title in 49.17.

“I came in as world record holder so my main goal was to win it,” said Bol. “To be able to run my best race so far here, it’s double amazing and I’m super proud of myself.”

Bol, who entered with the WR of 49.24, is the reigning 400m hurdles world champion outdoors and the sole woman in 2024 to achieve a sub-50 time in the indoor 400m. Her first Indoor Championship final and podium finish was in Belgrade where she finished runner-up to Shaune Miller-Uibo.

Bol entered the final turn alongside fellow Dutchwoman Lieke Klaver (50.16) in second. As she approached the finish line, she gradually widened her lead on Klaver and the rest of the field. “I’m so proud of my teammate Lieke showing up for second,” she said.

American Alexis Holmes finished a close third to Klaver in 50.24.

Bol anchored the Dutch Women’s 4×4 relay team to another indoor gold, holding off bronze medalist Holmes for a 3:25.07 win.

After her 400m victory, Bol was asked about her training regimen and its role in her aspirations for her main event outdoors in the 400m hurdles. “We wanted to work on my speed for the first 200m,” said Bol. “Of course, hurdles are something different; it’s rhythm, it’s technique… you never know straightaway if one goes well, the other goes well, but it does show that training is going well and I’m fit, so I’m happy.”

