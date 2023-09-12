New Delhi: Kenya’s Daniel Ebenyo, a World Championships 10,000m silver medalist, and Ethiopia’s Almaz Ayana, the 2017 Delhi Half-Marathon winner, will lead the preliminary elite athletes in the men’s and women’s categories at the 18th Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, a World Athletics Gold Label Road Race. The race is scheduled for Sunday, October 15, 2023, in the Indian capital.

Procam International Unveils Star-Studded Lineup for 2023 Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon

Almaz Ayana, the 2016 Olympic 10,000m champion who also clinched World titles in 2015 (5,000m) and 2017 (10,000m), had a notable victory in Delhi’s 13th edition of the annual sporting event, which began in 2005. The Ethiopian athlete, who recorded a personal best of 1:05:30 earlier this year in Lisbon and finished seventh in the London Marathon, is aiming to break the Delhi course record of 1:04:46, held by her compatriot Yalemzerf Yehualaw since 2020.

Almaz Ayana for Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon: Photo Credit NNrunning

In discussing her return to the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, Ayana said, “I am very excited to run the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. It was here that I ran the world’s fastest half marathon debut in 2017. After giving birth and returning among the best athletes in the world, I look forward to competing on Delhi’s streets and striving to be better than ever.” Daniel Ebenyo, who finished sixth in the 2023 World Cross-Country Championships in Bathurst, Australia, clocked a personal best of 59:04 in last year’s half-marathon in Manama. His time is tantalizingly close to the Delhi course record of 58:53.

Other elite runners from Kenya and Ethiopia are also setting high expectations for the race. Among them, Barsoton and Akalnew finished fifth and sixth, respectively, in Delhi three years ago and are aiming for the podium this time around. In the women’s race, Ayana will face stiff competition from her young colleague Betelihem Afenigus, who holds a personal best of 1:06:46. ALSO READ: New Records and Stunning Upsets: Unpacking the 2023 NYRR 5th Avenue Mile

The event, which features a total prize money of USD 268,000, is expected to attract tens of thousands of amateur runners alongside the world’s top elite competitors. Both the men’s and women’s international elite winners will receive USD 27,000 each, and the prize money extends to the top 10 finishers in both categories. An additional Event Record Bonus of USD 12,000 is also available.

Promoted by Procam International, the event is supported by title sponsor Vedanta, a globally diversified natural resources company, and exclusive Associate Sponsor IDFC FIRST Bank.

Before Procam International introduced this annual event, New Delhi had been without a marquee running event, despite hosting the World Half Marathon Championships in 2004. “A city that did not run is now home to one of the fastest and biggest half marathons in the world. It is our privilege to host such remarkable athletes for the 18th edition of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon,” said Vivek Singh, Jt. MD, Procam International.

The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon will take place on October 15, 2023. Registration for all physical race categories is open until 11:59 PM on Friday, September 22, 2023, or until spots are filled, whichever comes first.

International Elite Fields for Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2023 (With HM personal best time) MEN:

1. Daniel Ebenyo KEN/1995 59:04

2. Leonard Barsoton KEN/1994 59:09

3. Isaac Kipkemboi KEN/2000 59:17

4. Tesfahun Akalnew ETH/1999 59:22

5. Isaia Lasoi KEN/1999 59:27

6. Roncer Konga KEN/1994 59:38

7. Gemechu Dida ETH/1999 59:53

8. Samsom Amare ERI/1994 60:08

9. Boki Diriba ETH/2004 60:34

10. Demeke Tesfaye ETH/ 61:37

11. Kuma Dejene ETH/ 64:38

FEMALE:

1. Almaz Ayana ETH/1991 65:30

2. Betelihem Afenigus ETH/ 66:46

3. Viola Chepngeno KEN/1998 66:48

4. Bertukan Welde Sura ETH/2004 67:44

5. Alem Nigussie ETH/2002 67:50

6. Dawit Seyaum ETH/1996 67:52

7. Stella Chesang UGA/1996 68:11

8. Abebe Garedew ETH/ PACE